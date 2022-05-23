ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Seahawks' Marquise Goodwin: Signing with Seahawks

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Goodwin will sign with the Seahawks on Sunday, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports....

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Eagles' Lane Johnson compares A.J. Brown to one of the great WRs over the past 20 years: 'He's a special guy'

The Philadelphia Eagles offense certainly became more exciting with the offseason acquisition of A.J. Brown, a much-needed No. 1 wide receiver for a young quarterback in Jalen Hurts. Philadelphia needed help at wide receiver to maximize the talents of DeVonta Smith and Quez Watkins, which makes Brown's presence so vital toward the success of the unit in 2022.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Lions' Jeff Okudah: Limited at OTAs

Okudah (Achilles) took part in individual drills during Thursday's OTAs, but Lions head coach Dan Campbell said it's "hard to put a timeline" on when the cornerback will be ready for full-team activities, Chris Burke of The Athletic reports. Okudah tore his Achilles during the first game of the 2021...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Sports

Mariners' Mike Ford: Losing work with Kyle Lewis healthy

Ford is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Athletics. With Kyle Lewis (knee) making his return from the 10-day injured list Tuesday and serving as Seattle's designated hitter, Ford's time as a regular in the Mariners lineup looks to be over. He'll be on the bench Wednesday for the third game in a row.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Falcons' Nick Thurman: Bigger role on tap

Thurman will likely play a larger role at right defensive end for the Falcons next season after the team released John Cominsky on Thursday, Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus reports. Thurman signed a contract with Atlanta in January after joining the team's practice squad last October and appeared in...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Fantasy Football Rankings 2022: Sleepers, breakouts, busts by analytics model that nailed Taylor's huge year

The Las Vegas Raiders' offense could look very different this season following the addition of longtime Packers receiver Davante Adams. Shipped to the Nevada desert after eight seasons in the frozen tundra of Green Bay, Adams will slide alongside Hunter Renfrow, but where should he be in your 2022 fantasy football rankings? Adams has wrangled over 110 receptions three of the last four seasons and posted 18 touchdowns in 2020. He'll now reel in passes from quarterback Derek Carr, who has just one season with more than 30 touchdown passes. Will Carr be one of the 2022 fantasy football sleepers, or will Adams be one of the 2022 fantasy football busts to fade on draft day? Before setting your 2022 Fantasy football draft strategy, be sure to check out the 2022 Fantasy football cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.
LAS VEGAS, NV
CBS Sports

Mariners' Jesse Winker: Scratched from Friday's lineup

Winker was scratched from Friday's lineup against the Astros for unspecified reasons. The 28-year-old was penciled in to start in left field and bat leadoff Friday, but he's now absent from Seattle's lineup. It's unclear if Winker is dealing with an injury, but the team should update his status in the near future. Adam Frazier is moving out to left field while Sam Haggerty starts at second base.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Colts' Darius Leonard: Doesn't practice Wednesday

Colts head coach Frank Reich said Leonard (ankle) didn't practice Wednesday for precautionary reasons, Joel A. Erickson of The Indianapolis Star reports. While Reich said Leonard's absence was precautionary, the coach implied that the Colts initially didn't plan on the linebacker being withheld from the workout. Leonard had ankle surgery ahead of the 2021 campaign, but his ankle continued to bother him for the majority of the season. However, it wasn't apparent that Leonard was playing hurt based on his production, as he notched 122 tackles, eight pass deflections, four interceptions, eight forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries in 16 games. Leonard said earlier this month that he's still rehabbing the ankle, but he doesn't anticipate needing an additional surgery.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
CBS Sports

Saints' Michael Thomas: Not practicing yet

Thomas (ankle) was at the Saints' facility Wednesday but didn't participate in practice, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports. His presence at voluntary practices is a sign Thomas is back on decent terms with the team, but his ankle remains a significant concern after he missed a big chunk of the 2020 season and the entire 2021 campaign. Head coach Dennis Allen acknowledged earlier this month that the wideout still had "a few hurdles" to clear in the rehab process, but both Allen and general manager Micky Loomis said they expect Thomas to be part of the team this season. It's possible he's targeting training camp for a return to practice.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
CBS Sports

Warriors' Kevon Looney: Grabs game-high 18 boards

Looney contributed 10 points (5-8 FG), 18 rebounds and four assists across 31 minutes during Thursday's 120-110 win over Dallas in Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals. Looney finished with at least 10 points, 10 rebounds and four assists for the first time during the postseason. Across his last six games (all starts), the seventh-year center has averaged 9.5 points, 12.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists in 29.2 minutes per game.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

NFL Divisional Power Rankings: Loaded AFC West even better, Urban Meyer ouster keeps AFC South out of cellar

Everyone loves power rankings, right? I mean except for the people who actually have to produce them on a regular basis (thanks for that contribution to society, Pete Prisco). Thank goodness I don't have to come up with them very often. But I do like to delve in occasionally, particularly this time of year. I love me a good divisional power rankings. Seems to set people off, create a stir and get folks after me in my mentions. Always strikes me as odd (do Titans fans, for instance, truly feel a call to defend the almost-always-crappy AFC South, and if so, why?). There aren't really divisional allegiances and alliances for the most part, and these teams are generally heated rivals, but I do find it enjoyable when those fanbases that normally would be attacking one another decide to turn their collective ire at me for disrespecting the particular quartet of teams they happen to share the standings with.
NFL
CBS Sports

Cowboys 2022 OTAs injury news: Tyron Smith misses practice with back tightness, newly signed WR in ankle boot

It goes without saying that the coming 2022 NFL season is exceedingly important for the Dallas Cowboys, and not simply head coach Mike McCarthy. It's also pivotal for several cornerstone players, including All-Pro left tackle Tyron Smith, who has had difficulty staying healthy on an annual basis. Unfortunately for Smith, with OTAs now well underway, he's already nursing an issue the Cowboys are keeping an eye on -- albeit seemingly minor (at least at the moment).
DALLAS, TX

