Seahawks' Marquise Goodwin: Signing with Seahawks

Colts head coach Frank Reich said Leonard (ankle) didn't practice Wednesday for precautionary reasons, Joel A. Erickson of The Indianapolis Star reports. While Reich said Leonard's absence was precautionary, the coach implied that the Colts initially didn't plan on the linebacker being withheld from the workout. Leonard had ankle surgery ahead of the 2021 campaign, but his ankle continued to bother him for the majority of the season. However, it wasn't apparent that Leonard was playing hurt based on his production, as he notched 122 tackles, eight pass deflections, four interceptions, eight forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries in 16 games. Leonard said earlier this month that he's still rehabbing the ankle, but he doesn't anticipate needing an additional surgery.
Comments / 0