Seneca Falls, NY

Assault, criminal mischief charges for Seneca Falls man

By George Gandy
News 8 WROC
 5 days ago

SENECA FALLS, N.Y. (WROC) — Officers from the Town of Seneca Falls Police Department arrested a male resident Sunday following two incidents.

On Friday, officers said they received a delayed report that 37-year-old Florencio L. Alicea punched another individual and threatened the victim with a knife.

No injuries were reported during the incident and Alicea was charged second-degree harassment, second-degree menacing and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

On Sunday, police responded to a report at 10:19 a.m. that Alicea was destroying electrical meters belonging to other residents’ homes with a hammer.

Officers said that, upon arrival, Alicea refused to exit a trailer. He then proceeded to break several of the residence’s windows while threatening serious injuries to police and other individuals.

Officers then said they entered the trailer after a 14-year-old child exited the trailer. Upon entry, Alicea ignited a torch and threatened to burn the officers.

Alicea was then taken into custody, according to the responding officers, and was charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief, second-degree criminal tampering, second-degree menacing, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, and endangering the welfare of a child.

Alicea was additionally charged with one count of resisting arrest for both incidents. He was then treated and released from Geneva General Hospital and was transported to the Seneca County Correctional Facility to await arraignment.

Officers added that the 14-year-old child was not injured in the incident.

