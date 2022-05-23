Mormon Coulee Road construction to start up again Monday

LA CROSSE (WKBT) – On Monday, construction on the Kwik Trip in the 3300 block of Mormon Coulee Road in La Crosse starts back up, and that means some changing traffic patterns for drivers’ commutes.

One northbound lane will be closed so crews can continue pavement work for the new Kwik Trip. That construction is expected to be done by Friday.

