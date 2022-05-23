ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mormon Coulee Road construction to start up again Monday

By Jordan Fremstad
 5 days ago

LA CROSSE (WKBT) – On Monday,  construction on the Kwik Trip in the 3300 block of Mormon Coulee Road in La Crosse starts back up, and that means some changing traffic patterns for drivers’ commutes.

One northbound lane will be closed so crews can continue pavement work for the new Kwik Trip. That construction is expected to be done by Friday.

News8000.com provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for the greater La Crosse, Wisconsin area.

