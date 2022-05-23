UW-Health experts offer advice for children to stay safe around lawnmowers

MADISON (WKBT) – Families may be getting lawnmowers ready for the summer, but doctors at UW-Health want people to be ready to keep kids safe.

“These things happen in a split second. No one expects them to happen, but it can,” said Dr. Ken Noonan, a pediatric orthopedic surgeon at UW-Health.

The Child Injury Prevention Alliance said thousands of children in the U.S. are treated for lawn mower-related injuries. Some of them can be seriously life-changing, and happen in a split second when the person using a mower is distracted.

“Believe it or not lawn mowers are the number one cause of amputation in children under ten years of age across the united states,” Noonan said. “Car accidents, cancer, other terrible things that can happen to kids, doesn’t touch lawnmowers the number one cause of amputation in children.”

Here are some things doctors want to remind people about as mowing season starts.

Don’t start mowing until you know where all your kids are

Keep children under the age of six inside until the mowing is over

Never allow a child to ride as a passenger on a riding lawnmower

Children should be at least 12 before using a push mower

16 years old to use a riding lawn mower

