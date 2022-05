Rival teams reportedly believe it's a "formality" the Orlando Magic will select Auburn forward Jabari Smith with the first overall pick in the 2022 NBA draft on June 23. ESPN's Jonathan Givony reported Tuesday it's "all but assured" that Smith is heading to the Magic, though the team's front office is still planning a wide-ranging evaluation of the class' top prospects.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO