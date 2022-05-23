GOP gubernatorial candidate running on 'Jesus, Guns, Babies' platform says 'the church rules the state of Georgia'

Kandiss Taylor, Georgia Republican gubernatorial candidate participates in a republican primary debate on Sunday, May 1, 2022, in Atlanta. AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, Pool

Kandiss Taylor, a GOP candidate for Georgia Governor, delivered an anti-abortion speech on Sunday.

Running on a "Jesus, Guns, Babies" platform, she criticized the separation of church and state.

"They're not gonna tell us 'separation of church and state.' We are the church! We run this state!"

"We're gonna do a political rally and we're gonna honor Jesus," Taylor said while standing in front of her campaign bus, which has her "Jesus, Guns, Babies" slogan boldly painted on the side. "They're not gonna tell us 'separation of church and state.' We are the church! We run this state!"

Taylor's speech criticized the "Luciferian regime" taking over the state of Georgia and accused current Gov. Brian Kemp of selling out the state to the Chinese Communist Party, but did not offer specifics how is doing so.

Taylor is challenging incumbent Kemp and Trump-backed candidate David Purdue for the Republican nomination for Governor. The primary election will be held Tuesday.

"The church runs the state of Georgia. This state is sovereign. This is our state. We decide what happens. We decide if we kill babies," Taylor added in her Sunday speech. "That's our choice. I pray Roe versus Wade gets overturned, it should be. But let's get one thing straight: The States didn't give them the right to have Roe versus Wade to begin with!"

Taylor's campaign did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.