Police have issued a warrant for the arrest of an Austintown man accused of using “play money” to buy a winning scratch-off lottery ticket from a Boardman grocery store. Police say they used store security video to identify 37-year-old Jeremy Daviduk as the man who used a phony $100 bill to buy four packs of cigarettes from the Doral Drive Giant Eagle, then used the change to buy scratch-off tickets from a lottery machine.

AUSTINTOWN, OH ・ 15 HOURS AGO