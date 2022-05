Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal were a phenomenal duo in the NBA. Many consider Shaq and Kobe to be the greatest duo in NBA history. O'Neal and Kobe led the Lakers to 3 straight NBA championships and 4 NBA Finals during their 8-year stint playing together. But Bryant was always considered on a level below Shaq, as he was an MVP during their time together, whereas Kobe hadn't won that during their stint together.

1 DAY AGO