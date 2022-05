PONTIAC, Mich. – Officials believe a 16-year-old girl who vanished on her way to Pontiac 28 years ago might have been forced to send a message to tell her friend she was OK. Jody Lynn Brant, 16, left her home in Lawrenceville, Georgia, on May 27, 1994, and headed north on I-75. Officials said she left alone and was going to visit her cousin in Pontiac, Michigan, where she grew up.

PONTIAC, MI ・ 14 HOURS AGO