Food Truck Voted Best Place To Eat In U.S. Opening Restaurants In San Diego

 5 days ago
They ranked #1 on Yelp's Top 100 Places To Eat in the U.S. list for 2020 and now this massively popular food truck is setting down roots with their first brick and mortar restaurant.

Bryan Zeto and his dad opened the Shawarma Guys food truck in January of 2019 and it was an immediate hit. Within its first year of business, the wildly popular mobile eatery that rolled onto a vacant lot at 3012 Grape Street in San Diego's South Park, received a perfect five starts in nearly all of their 500 food reviews and earned themselves the top spot on Yelp's national food review.

From Yelp: "Shawarma Guys is a popular San Diego food truck and was even crowned the best food truck in California earlier this year. With nearly 500 reviews and a 5-star average, it’s clearly making customers happy. Yelpers love their chicken shawarma wrap (61 reviews)!"

With three years of success under their belt, they've begun work on their first restaurant, located in La Mesa (across from Grossmont Center) at 5525 Jackson Drive, Suite B. They also plan to open a restaurant in Mira Mesa and a 2-story building with rooftop seating at the Grape Street lot where they've been operating in South Park.

