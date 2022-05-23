ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Twins' Jhoan Duran: Notches third save

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Duran struck out two and earned a save with a perfect inning against the Royals...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Blues' Nick Leddy: Explodes for four assists

Leddy distributed three assists and added three hits in Wednesday's 5-4 overtime win over the Avalanche in Game 5. Leddy factored in on three of the Blues' five goals, including setting up Tyler Bozak for the game-winner 3:38 into overtime. Considering Leddy had just two points in seven playoff contests prior to Wednesday, this was an unexpected burst of offense from the blueliner. He's added nine shots on net, nine hits, six blocked shots and a plus-5 rating while playing in a top-four role.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Rays' Ji-Man Choi: Launches third homer

Choi went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and a double during Tuesday's 4-1 win against Miami. Choi's last long ball came during the second week of the season, but he went deep during the sixth inning Tuesday to end the 20-game drought. Despite the lack of early power this season, the 31-year-old still has a strong .282/.380/.471 slash line to go with 19 RBI and 10 runs in 27 games.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Twins' Trevor Larnach: Slugs first homer

Larnach went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run Wednesday against the Tigers. Larnach took Rony Garcia yard in the fourth inning to record his first home run of the campaign. It was also his first hit since being activated from the injured list May 22. Larnach is in line to receive the majority of starts in left field, and he has maintained a .295/.341/.449 line with nine RBI and 13 runs scored across 85 plate appearances on the season.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Marlins' Richard Bleier: Activated from IL

Bleier (illness) was activated from the COVID-19 injured list Thursday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Bleier has been sidelined since June 8, and he threw 2.1 innings in a rehab assignment prior to being activated. He should return to a relatively high-leverage role in the Miami bullpen, as he had tallied two holds across 11 appearances prior to being shelved. Bleier has a 4.15 ERA and 1.50 WHIP but has a strong track record of success in recent seasons.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Marlins' Erik Gonzalez: Returned to Triple-A

Gonzalez was returned to Triple-A Jacksonville on Thursday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. The Marlins selected Gonzalez's contract to fill in for Joey Wendle (hamstring) and made space for him on the roster by placing Richard Bleier (illness) on the COVID-19 injured list. With both Wendle and Bleier activated Thursday, Gonzalez will head back to Jacksonville. Across 35 plate appearances with Miami, Gonzalez maintained a .194/.286/.194 line with three RBI and four runs scored.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Rays' Randy Arozarena: Drives in pair

Arozarena went 1-for-4 with a double, two RBI and a run scored Wednesday against the Marlins. Arozarena played a part in a five-run first inning for the Rays, delivering a two-RBI double and then coming around to score. He has at least one hit in nine of his last 10 games, during which he's also collected three home runs, nine RBI and seven runs scored. After a slow start to the season, Arozarena has improved his line to .264/.313/.423 across 176 plate appearances.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Blues' Brayden Schenn: Provides helper in win

Schenn logged an assist, six hits and two PIM in Wednesday's 5-4 overtime win over the Avalanche in Game 5. Schenn helped out on Vladimir Tarasenko's second-period tally, which sparked the Blues' comeback. The 30-year-old Schenn has one assist in six of his last seven games. The center is up to seven helpers, 39 hits, 16 shots on net and 14 PIM in 11 playoff appearances, playing more of a supporting role on offense.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Rays' Wander Franco: Snaps out of slump

Franco went 2-for-4 with two doubles, a run scored and an RBI on Wednesday against the Marlins. Franco did most of his damage in the opening frame, smacking an RBI double and coming around to score. It marked his first multi-hit effort since May 9, during which time he hit just .051 with one RBI and three runs scored in 11 starts. Overall, Franco has maintained a .267/.294/.422 line across 170 plate appearances.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Mariners' Jesse Winker: Scratched from Friday's lineup

Winker was scratched from Friday's lineup against the Astros for unspecified reasons. The 28-year-old was penciled in to start in left field and bat leadoff Friday, but he's now absent from Seattle's lineup. It's unclear if Winker is dealing with an injury, but the team should update his status in the near future. Adam Frazier is moving out to left field while Sam Haggerty starts at second base.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Twins' Jorge Polanco: Dealing with right ankle soreness

Manager Rocco Baldelli said Wednesday that Polanco is dealing with some slight soreness in his right ankle, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports. The 28-year-old is out of the lineup for a second consecutive game Wednesday against the Tigers, and his absence is related to an ankle issue. However, Baldelli said the team isn't concerned about Polanco's injury and is hopeful the second baseman will be fine after spending a few days off the field.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Rays' Taylor Walls: On bench Wednesday

Walls is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Marlins, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. With Yandy Diaz (shoulder) returning from a two-game absence to cover third base, Walls will take a seat for the series finale. Even if Diaz ends up seeing most of his starts at the hot corner moving forward, Walls would still have a pathway to playing time at the keystone, where Vidal Brujan hasn't provided much of an impact at the plate while serving as the primary replacement for the injured Brandon Lowe (back).
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Rays' Wander Franco: Hitless in return

Franco went 0-for-4 Tuesday against the Marlins. Franco was in the lineup after missing two games due to a quadriceps injury. He was hitless and grounded out in all four of his plate appearances. More concerning is the fact that Franco is still dealing with discomfort and essentially remains day-to-day, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Max Muncy: May land on IL

Muncy could be placed on the injured list due to ongoing pain in his arm, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports. Muncy suffered a partially torn UCL in the final days of the 2021 regular season. He declined to undergo surgery during the offseason, instead opting for rehab. While Muncy has avoided the injured list -- or even a notable number of missed games -- early in the campaign, he has managed just a .150/.327/.263 line across 168 plate appearances. A stint on the injured list could allow Muncy to overcome the lingering pain and reset after his early struggles. He was held out of Thursday's lineup, with Edwin Rios entering the lineup as the designated hitter.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Royals' Dylan Coleman: Back with Royals

Coleman was recalled from Triple-A Omaha on Thursday. The 25-year-old was sent to the minors on Sunday but will quickly rejoin the big-league club with Amir Garrett (undisclosed) headed to the injured list. Coleman has appeared in 17 games for Kansas City this season and has a 4.02 ERA, 1.53 WHIP and 21:15 K:BB across 15.2 innings.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Rays' Dusten Knight: Sent down by Rays

Knight was optioned to Triple-A Durham on Wednesday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Knight made two relief appearances after being recalled by the Rays on Sunday, and he allowed an unearned run on a hit and two walks while striking out one in 3.1 innings. The right-hander will head back to the minors after Manuel Margot (hamstring) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list Wednesday.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Twins' Jorge Polanco: Remains out of lineup

Polanco (ankle) isn't starting Thursday against the Royals. Polanco will be out of the lineup for a third consecutive game due to some slight soreness in his right ankle, but manager Rocco Baldelli is optimistic that the second baseman could return as soon as Friday, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports. The 28-year-old had been playing through the issue recently, but the team wants to give him some time to rest while receiving treatment. Luis Arraez will shift to the keystone while Jose Miranda starts at first base.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Drew Ellis: Optioned to Triple-A Reno

Ellis was optioned to Triple-A Reno on Thursday. Ellis started in just one game after being called up Sunday, and he went 1-for-5 with a double, a run, a walk and two strikeouts during his stint with the major-league club. The 26-year-old should see more consistent playing time in Reno.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Pirates' Yoshi Tsutsugo: Placed on injured list

Tsutsugo was placed on the 10-day injured list with an undisclosed injury Thursday, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports. Tsutusgo was out of the lineup Wednesday for what appeared to be rest. However, he is apparently battling an injury that has yet to be disclosed. While Mason Martin has hit the ball well at Triple-A Indianapolis, Tucupita Marcano is reportedly being recalled by Pittsburgh in the corresponding move. While Tsutsugo is sidelined, Michael Chavis should be locked into playing time at first base.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Yankees' Rob Brantly: Designated for assignment

Brantly was designated for assignment by the Yankees on Wednesday. The 32-year-old signed with the Yankees over the weekend as catching depth but has quickly been removed from the 40-man roster with Kyle Higashioka (illness) and Joey Gallo (illness) back from the COVID-19 injured list. Brantly appeared in one game during his brief time in the majors and went 1-for-3 with a double.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

