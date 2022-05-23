ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent County, DE

Severe Weather Statement issued for Kent, Sussex by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-22 21:26:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-22 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Frequent...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for York by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-27 12:33:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-27 13:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: York The National Weather Service in State College PA has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for York County in south central Pennsylvania * Until 130 PM EDT. * At 1233 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over New Oxford, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include York, Lower Allen, Hanover, Weigelstown, Parkville, Spry, Dallastown, Shiloh, East York, Stonybrook-Wilshire, West York and Codorus. This includes the following Interstates The Pennsylvania Turnpike from mile markers 239 to 246. Interstate 83 from mile markers 9 to 39. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
YORK COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Montgomery, Prince Georges by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-27 11:47:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-27 12:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 PM EDT for District of Columbia...central Maryland...and northern Virginia. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 PM EDT for District of Columbia...central Maryland...and northern Virginia. Target Area: Montgomery; Prince Georges The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for The District of Columbia Montgomery County in central Maryland Northwestern Prince Georges County in central Maryland Southeastern Loudoun County in northern Virginia The City of Fairfax in northern Virginia Arlington County in northern Virginia The City of Falls Church in northern Virginia Fairfax County in northern Virginia The City of Alexandria in northern Virginia * Until 1230 PM EDT. * At 1146 AM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Lansdowne to near Chantilly to near Lake Ridge, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include Arlington, Alexandria, Germantown, Centreville, Rockville, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Reston, Annandale, Clinton, Olney, Springfield, College Park, South Riding, Fort Washington, Herndon, Greenbelt, Fairfax, Langley Park and Beltsville. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Anne Arundel, Calvert, Charles, Prince Georges by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-27 12:27:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-27 13:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 PM EDT for central and southern Maryland. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 PM EDT for central and southern Maryland. Target Area: Anne Arundel; Calvert; Charles; Prince Georges The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Anne Arundel County in central Maryland Northwestern Calvert County in southern Maryland Southeastern Prince Georges County in central Maryland Northeastern Charles County in southern Maryland * Until 115 PM EDT. * At 1227 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from National Harbor to Saint Charles to 6 miles southeast of La Plata, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include Waldorf, Clinton, Mayo, Shady Side, Chesapeake Beach, Deale, Upper Marlboro, South River, Breezy Point, Rhode River, Andrews Air Force Base, Camp Springs, Oxon Hill, Rosaryville, Friendly, Marlton, Dunkirk, Saint Charles, Accokeek and Brandywine. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Baltimore City, Carroll, Howard by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-27 12:29:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-27 13:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 PM EDT for District of Columbia...central, northern and north central Maryland...and northern Virginia. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 PM EDT for District of Columbia...central, northern and north central Maryland...and northern Virginia. Target Area: Anne Arundel; Baltimore; Baltimore City; Carroll; Howard; Montgomery; Prince Georges The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for The District of Columbia Southeastern Carroll County in north central Maryland Baltimore City in northern Maryland Anne Arundel County in central Maryland Howard County in central Maryland Eastern Montgomery County in central Maryland Southern Baltimore County in northern Maryland Northern Prince Georges County in central Maryland East central Arlington County in northern Virginia * Until 115 PM EDT. * At 1229 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Sykesville to near Columbia to Beltsville, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include Baltimore, Arlington, Columbia, Bowie, Severn, Annapolis, Clinton, Olney, Pikesville, College Park, Crofton, Middle River, Fort Washington, Greenbelt, Cockeysville, Langley Park, Beltsville, Elkridge, Riviera Beach and Forestville. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD

