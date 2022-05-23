Jim Nantz's punny call of Justin Thomas winning the 2022 PGA Championship made golf fans smile
Jim Nantz has been known to make an iconic call of a golfer winning a major quite a few times.
And on Sunday, it was no different.
Justin Thomas took home the Wanamaker Trophy as the PGA Championship winner after he defeated Will Zalatoris in a playoff, which came after the Mito Pereira meltdown.
And as Thomas was tapping in the tournament-winning putt, Nantz called it: “It’s Justin time again at the PGA Championship.”
Justin time. Just in time. Get it? And that’s also a reference to Thomas winning his first major back in 2017, which happened to be the PGA Championship.
Of course the golf world had reactions:
