Locals land 18 on TVC Hocking teams

By Gallipolis Daily Tribune
 4 days ago

The Ohio Valley Publishing area landed 18 total selections on the All-Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division baseball and softball teams for the 2022 season, as voted on by the coaches within the division.

Eastern led the local teams with a total of nine honorees, five of which come from the softball team.

The Lady Eagles were represented by Juli Durst, Megan Maxon, Ella Carleton, Emma Putman and Sydney Reynolds.

The ladies of Southern had three softball players named, including Kassidy Chaney, Lauren Smith and Marlo Norris.

In South Gallia, Jessie Rutt was named co-defensive player of the year, alongside Waterford’s Kari Carney.

Rutt was joined by teammate Lalla Hurlow in gaining all-division honors.

Waterford’s Cara Taylor was named offensive player of the year and Belpre’s Stephanie Evans was given coach of the year honors.

In baseball, the Green and Gold also led the way in honorees, with four athletes named.

Jace Bullington, Ryan Ross, Sean Stobaugh and Brayden Smith were named to the all-divison team for the Eagles.

The division champion Southern Tornadoes had three named to the list in Will Wickline, Lincoln Rose and Derek Griffith.

Will Wickline was also given defensive player of the year honors , while Southern head coach Kyle Wickline was named coach of the year.

In South Gallia, Briar Williams was the lone member of the Rebels named to the all-division list.

Trimble’s Tabor Lackey was named offensive player of the year.

2022 All-TVC Hocking softball teams

BELPRE (10-2): Kaitlen Bush, Makayla Carmichael, Taylor Parker, Carrissa Sprigg, Maggie Johnson, Madison Sprigg.

WATERFORD (9-3): Cara Taylor, Kari Carney, Josie Elliot, Mackenzie Suprano, Leah Ryan, Lakyn Jones.

EASTERN (8-4): Juli Durst, Megan Maxon, Ella Carleton, Emma Putman, Sydney Reynolds.

TRIMBLE (6-6): Adelynn Stevens, Briana Orsborne, Joelle Richards.

SOUTHERN (5-7): Kassidy Chaney, Lauren Smith, Marlo Norris.

FEDERAL HOCKING (3-9): Alexis Wilkes, Dani Rymer.

SOUTH GALLIA (1-11): Lalla Hurlow, Jessie Rutt.

Offensive player of the year:

Cara Taylor, Waterford.

Co-Defensive players of the year:

Jessie Rutt (South Gallia) and Kari Carney (Waterford).

Coach of the year:

Stephanie Evans, Belpre.

2022 All-TVC Hocking baseball teams

SOUTHERN (10-2): Will Wickline, Lincoln Rose, Derek Griffith.

TRIMBLE (8-4): Tabor Lackey, Austin Wisor, Bryce Downs, Cole Wright, Brandon Burdette.

BELPRE (7-5): Lucas Fullerton, Matthew Deemsm Christopher Copen, Noah Fullerton.

WATERFORD (7-5): Jacob Huffman, Lane Cline, Kolton Zimmer, Zavier Heiss, Mason Heiss, Colton Jones.

EASTERN (6-6): Jace Bullington, Ryan Ross, Sean Stobaugh, Brayden Smith.

FEDERAL HOCKING (4-8): Iden Miller, Ethan McCune, Mason Jackson, Drew Airhart.

SOUTH GALLIA (0-12): Briar Williams.

Offensive player of the year:

Tabor Lackey, Trimble.

Defensive player of the year:

Will Wickline, Southern.

Coach of the year:

Kyle Wickline, Southern.

