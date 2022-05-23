ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

An elated Justin Thomas hit the dab after winning PGA Championship and golf fans had jokes

By Robert Zeglinski
 4 days ago
As the final round of the 2022 PGA Championship came to a close, Justin Thomas (+3000 to win entering Sunday) sat in a great position.

With leader Mito Pereira, unfortunately, sending a shot into the water on the 18th hole, there was an opening for someone else to capture the victory. After a customary playoff with Will Zalatoris, it’s Thomas that goes home with another career major — his second-ever PGA Championship.

The 29-year-old Thomas was understandably thrilled as he walked the green in the aftermath of his win. He was so excited that he even broke out a celebration we probably haven’t seen from a pro athlete in a while:

The dab! (!!!)

How hilarious and awkward all at once: The perfect combo. And, to be fair, you can truly do whatever you want when you win the PGA title.

Golf fans similarly had mixed feelings about Thomas’ dab, and they did not let up on the jokes either.

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO).

