Dallas, TX

Charles Barkley actually rode a horse to the 'Inside the NBA' set for a wild entrance

By Robert Zeglinski
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
The main event of Sunday’s NBA programming was supposed to be the Warriors and Mavericks in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals. Steph Curry vs. Luka Doncic: You can’t beat it. Evidently, someone forgot to tell Charles Barkley to stop taking all the attention and to stop having so much fun.

During the pregame — with the rest of the Inside the NBA gang already settled at their live set — Barkley opted to make his entrance to the show a little more … Western. How, you might ask?

By riding a beautiful black horse through the outdoor concourse while wearing a cowboy hat.

Look at the respective looks of disbelief on Shaquille O’Neal, Ernie Johnson, and Kenny Smith’s faces. Listen to Shaq’s playful barbs at Barkley while Barkley approaches on his stallion. And notice how Barkley’s smile says he knows his stunt is hilarious and ridiculous at the same time.

Truly, only a moment Chuck could produce.

NBA fans thought Barkley’s spaghetti western stunt was an absolute hoot.

