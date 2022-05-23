9 awesome photos of Justin Thomas celebrating the PGA Championship win with his dad and finacee

Justin Thomas is a two-time major winner now.

He won his second PGA Championship, this time the 2022 edition at Southern Hills after winning the same tournament in 2017.

And he had a great celebration with his dad, Mike, his fiancee Jillian Wisniewski, and of course, the Wanamaker Trophy. He dabbed when he claimed victory after defeating Will Zalatoris in a three-hole playoff on Sunday.

So it’s a good time to check out the photos after his win, with so much excitement from his family and his pure joy at holding the Wanamaker Trophy once again.

Here are a few shots from Sunday:

Justin Thomas poses with the Wanamaker Trophy after winning the PGA Championship golf tournament in a playoff against Will Zalatoris at Southern Hills Country Club, Sunday, May 22, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Matt York) ORG XMIT: PGA215

Justin Thomas is greeted by is dad Mike after winning the PGA Championship golf tournament in a playoff against Will Zalatoris at Southern Hills Country Club, Sunday, May 22, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Justin Thomas poses with the Wanamaker Trophy with his dad Mike, after winning the PGA Championship golf tournament in a playoff against Will Zalatoris at Southern Hills Country Club, Sunday, May 22, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

TULSA, OKLAHOMA - MAY 22: Justin Thomas of the United States hugs his fiance Jillian Wisniewski after his winning putt on the 18th hole, the third playoff hole with his fiance Jillian Wisniewski, during the final round of the 2022 PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on May 22, 2022 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

TULSA, OKLAHOMA - MAY 22: Justin Thomas of the United States celebrates with the Wanamaker Trophy after putting in to win on the 18th green, the third playoff hole during the final round of the 2022 PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on May 22, 2022 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

TULSA, OKLAHOMA - MAY 22: Justin Thomas of the United States poses with the Wanamaker Trophy after putting in to win on the 18th green, the third playoff hole during the final round of the 2022 PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on May 22, 2022 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

May 22, 2022; Tulsa, Oklahoma, USA; Justin Thomas holds the Wanamaker Trophy after winning the PGA Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

May 22, 2022; Tulsa, Oklahoma, USA; Justin Thomas celebrates after winning the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports