Mito Pereira honestly addressed his PGA Championship meltdown on the 18th hole in immediate interview

If I were Mito Pereira and I had just blown a one-shot lead on the final regulation hole at the PGA Championship, I might not want to talk about the absolute disaster that just went down.

But give the golfer a ton of credit: Right after a double-bogey took him out of the lead and out of a playoff possibility with Justin Thomas and Will Zalatoris, he spoke with CBS’s Amanda Balionis about what just happened.

And he talked honestly about all the pressure that was in his body on that hole, which is totally understandable.

Check out the whole thing:

Good for him. Keep your head up, Mito.