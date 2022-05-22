ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mito Pereira honestly addressed his PGA Championship meltdown on the 18th hole in immediate interview

By Charles Curtis
 4 days ago
If I were Mito Pereira and I had just blown a one-shot lead on the final regulation hole at the PGA Championship, I might not want to talk about the absolute disaster that just went down.

But give the golfer a ton of credit: Right after a double-bogey took him out of the lead and out of a playoff possibility with Justin Thomas and Will Zalatoris, he spoke with CBS’s Amanda Balionis about what just happened.

And he talked honestly about all the pressure that was in his body on that hole, which is totally understandable.

Check out the whole thing:

Good for him. Keep your head up, Mito.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Charles Schwab Challenge, live stream, featured groups, time, TV channels, streaming info, how to watch

The Charles Schwab Challenge will get underway with Round 1 on Thursday morning from Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas. With over 120 golfers ready to take the course we have six of the top 10 players in the world that will be competing this weekend. Last week’s PGA Championship winner Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth, Scottie Scheffler, and Collin Morikawa will tee off on Thursday.
FORT WORTH, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Exclusive: Michelle Wie West prepares to step away from LPGA after U.S. Women's Open, leaves tour with no regrets

Michelle Wie West is proud to have blazed her own trail. No one in the history of the game has had a path quite like hers. A history maker, a prodigy, a creative marvel, Wie West commanded a presence in the game with her unique skillset, towering physical presence and daring exploits against the men. As a teen, she was as inspirational as she was controversial, a player many believed would become the Tiger Woods of the LPGA.
GOLF
#Cbs
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Opinion: Jack Nicklaus lawsuit reveals a Golden Bear in danger of becoming tarnished

COLUMBUS — Jack Nicklaus likes to talk and be talked about. But not like this. Not when the Golden Bear is getting tarnished by his words and behind-the-scenes workings. The latest example of Nicklaus receiving negative feedback focuses on a breach of contract lawsuit brought May 13 in the Supreme Court of New York against the Upper Arlington native by Nicklaus Companies, LLC, which claims the 82-year-old golf legend failed to provide services and property through a deal for which he was paid $145 million in 2007.
GOLF
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UNC basketball target Matthew Mayer names top four schools

The UNC basketball program has one available scholarship remaining for the upcoming season and has its sights set on one of the top transfers on the market. Baylor transfer forward Matthew Mayer has been tied to the North Carolina program since he entered the transfer portal, and on Thursday his portal recruitment took the next step. According to Jeff Goodman, Mayer named his four finalists: North Carolina, Illinois, Texas Tech and Memphis. Baylor transfer Matthew Mayer told @Stadium that he has four finalists: North CarolinaIllinoisMemphisTexas Tech The skilled and athletic forward recently withdrew from the NBA Draft. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) May 26, 2022 The 6-foot-9...
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Warriors fans show no mercy, unleash ‘Chuck, you suck’ chants at Charles Barkley before Warriors-Mavericks Game 5

For a week now, Inside the NBA analyst Charles Barkley has carried on a friendly feud with Warriors fans. As Golden State’s romped its way through the Western Conference Finals against the Mavericks (+1.5), Barkley hasn’t let up on his side of the bargain. He got into it with Draymond Green in recent days and rode a horse before Game 3 in Dallas.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

In interview with NBA Australia, Josh Giddey says playoffs are the goal for the Thunder next season

In a recent interview with NBA Australia’s “Courtside Huddle,” Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey revealed the main goal for next season is being a playoff team. “Hopefully the playoffs,” said Giddey. “That’s what we all want. We’ve got a hungry group; we’ve got a young group. But the direction we’re headed in is really good. Everyone’s on the same page, so I think the playoffs is a really realistic thing for us.”
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Filipino center Kai Sotto among prospects to work out with Magic

Kai Sotto, a 7-foot-2 center from the Adelaide 36ers in the National Basketball League, on Thursday participated in a pre-draft workout with the Orlando Magic. Sotto, a former four-star prospect from the Philippines, averaged 7.5 points and 4.5 rebounds on 50% shooting from the field in 23 games with the 36ers. He produced perhaps his best game of the season on April 10 after recording a career-high 21 points.
ORLANDO, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Georgia football moves down in latest ESPN SP+ preseason rankings

ESPN’s Bill Connelly has released his updated SP+ projections for the 2022 college football season. In Connelly’s initial rankings, which published in February, Georgia checked in at No. 2. A little over three months later, and the Bulldogs have moved down in those rankings. The first rankings were posted shortly after the closing of the second national signing day, while these new rankings further take into account how each team performed in the transfer portal. Georgia, which has been inactive in the portal, only dropped a little bit.
MADISON, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Matthew Mayer narrows transfer options down to 4 programs

Former Baylor forward Matthew Mayer has reportedly narrowed down his potential transfer options to four programs, according to Jeff Goodman of Stadium. Mayer, who has one year of eligibility remaining, entered the transfer portal in April while also testing the NBA pre-draft process. He announced this week that he would withdraw from the draft and transfer to a different program next season.
BASKETBALL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Full 2022-23 Big Ten bowl game and College Football Playoff schedule

The Big Ten officially confirmed a good number of kickoff times for throughout the duration of the 2022 college football season. Nestled in the release was a reminder about the Big Ten’s bowl lineup for the upcoming season that includes eight direct bowl tie-ins and the possibility of more bowl spots for the conference if things go well this season. The Big Ten will take part in three New Years Day bowl games, which due to the NFL schedule will actually take place on January 2. The crown jewel of the Big Ten’s bowl lineup, of course, is the Rose Bowl...
NFL
