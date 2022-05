BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A Bloomington man faces charges after an investigation into a shooting that happened during the weekend of the Little 500. The Bloomington Police Department said the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. on April 23 in a parking lot near the intersection of 6th Street and Lincoln Street. The shooting left a 26-year-old man critically wounded. The victim was treated at IU Health Bloomington Hospital before being transferred to an Indianapolis hospital for continued care.

BLOOMINGTON, IN ・ 10 HOURS AGO