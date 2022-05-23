ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Golf: Thomas edges Zalatoris in playoff for PGA Championship title

By Alex Butler
UPI News
UPI News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16GWyR_0fmwZ3nB00

May 22 (UPI) -- Justin Thomas beat Will Zalatoris by one stroke in a three-hole playoff to claim his second career major title at the 2022 PGA Championship on Sunday at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Okla.

"It was a bizarre day," Thomas told CBS. "This place is so tough. I was asked early in the week what lead is safe, I said 'no lead.'

"I just stayed patient and found myself in a playoff."

Thomas, who claimed a $2.7 million first-place prize and the Wanamaker Trophy, also won the tournament in 2017.

Sunday's playoff was prompted when Mito Pereira lost his one-stroke lead with a double bogey on No. 18.

Thomas and Zalatoris, who were tied with four-round scores of 5-under par and in the clubhouse at the time, went back out onto the course to decide the tournament through the playoff.

They each birdied No. 13, the first hole of the playoff. Thomas then made birdie on No. 17, while Zalatoris carded par. Each golfer then made par on No. 18 to end the tournament.

"I'm pretty close," Zalatoris said of his chances to win a major. "I didn't have my best stuff yesterday, which was ultimately the difference. I battled like crazy today. We will get one soon."

Thomas entered the final round seven strokes back of Pereira, who held a three-stroke lead on the field to start the day. His comeback tied the largest final-round rally in PGA Championship history.

John Mahaffey also rallied from seven back to win the 1978 PGA Championship in a playoff.

Thomas carded five birdies for his final round of 3-under par. Zalatoris carded three birdies in his final round of 1-over par.

Thomas' 67 tied Tommy Fleetwood for the best final-round score.

Cameron Young and Pereira tied for third. Fleetwood, Chris Kirk and Matt Fitzpatrick tied for fifth. Rory McIlroy finished eighth.

The 2022 U.S. Open is the next major tournament on the PGA Tour schedule. That tournament will run from June 16 through 19 at The Country Club in Brookline, Mass.

Justin Thomas wins the PGA Championship

Comments / 0

Related
GolfWRX

John Daly had a blunt reason for why Tiger Woods’ PGA Championship went south

Tiger Woods’ PGA Championship tilt ended in an early withdrawal, with the 15-time major champion pulling out of the event after Saturday’s third round of 79. Woods was seen limping throughout his week at Southern Hills, but his valiant effort still resulted in his second made cut in consecutive majors this year.
GOLF
The Spun

Tiger Woods Reveals If He's Reached Out To Phil Mickelson

The PGA Championship will receive a major infusion of star power with Tiger Woods competing. However, Phil Mickelson won't be at Southern Hills Country Club to defend his 2021 victory. Mickelson, who hasn't participated in a PGA Tour event since January, withdrew from the tournament field on Friday. His status...
PGA CHAMPIONSHIP
golfmagic.com

PGA Tour caddie once hired and fired within 24 hours gets sacked again

Cast your mind back to March at The Players Championship and you might remember the story about how a PGA Tour caddie was hired, then immediately fired. Brent Henley revealed that he did not in fact get to carry the un-named player's bag for a single hole before he was given his marching orders.
GOLF
Golf.com

Why two of the best putters of all time use the same trick on slow greens

Welcome to Play Smart, a game-improvement column that drops every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from Game Improvement Editor Luke Kerr-Dineen (who you can follow on Twitter right here). Putting on wickedly fast greens is a task that gives golfers of all levels sleepless nights. But navigating slow, slightly bumpier greens...
GOLF
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Sports
City
Thomas, OK
City
Tulsa, OK
Tulsa, OK
Sports
ClutchPoints

Tiger Woods’ girlfriend Erica Herman

Tiger Woods is arguably the GOAT of golf. Other than holding tens of records on the PGA Tour, Tiger has also won 15 major championships during his legendary career, already earning an induction to the World Golf Hall of Fame. While Woods has rejuvenated his career over the last few years, he has had a supportive partner by his side. dominated the world of golf, he has had a supportive partner by his side. Let’s get to know Tiger Woods’ girlfriend, Erica Herman.
ORLANDO, FL
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To The Controversial Rule Change

NASCAR fans from around the racing world are upset about a controversial new rule for the sport. On Wednesday, NASCAR revised its previous rules for improperly installed wheels. Even if a wheel falls off in the pit box, it can still be ruled a penalty. Here's the full rule description,...
MOTORSPORTS
golfmagic.com

Golf legend Jack Nicklaus sued by Nicklaus Companies

18-time major winning legend Jack Nicklaus is being sued by Nicklaus Companies for breach of contract, tortious interference and breach of fiduciary duty. As reported by Sports Illustrated, a complaint was filed by Nicklaus Companies to the Supreme Court against the Golden Bear on May 13. According to the complaint,...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Course#Tour Championship#The Wanamaker Trophy#Cbs
Golf.com

One of the best courses in the world is set to host a USGA event

Calling all golf course nerds and amateur golf aficionados, keep the summer of 2030 in the back of your mind. You’ll want to take a trip to Long Island. National Golf Links of America is set to host the 2030 Curtis Cup, a match between the best amateurs from the United States and their Great Britain and Ireland counterparts. NGLA, as you may know, is one of the best courses on the planet. No. 5, according to GOLF’s Top 100 Courses in the World.
GOLF
The Spun

NASCAR Has Made A Notable Change To Its Rules

NASCAR has handed out several suspensions to prominent race teams this season due to improperly installed tires. With that said, the company has revised its rules regarding this topic. Moving forward, if an improperly installed wheel falls off in the pit box, it can still be a penalty for the...
MOTORSPORTS
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
363K+
Followers
57K+
Post
118M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy