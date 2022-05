The Los Angeles Police Department conducted a sweep operation Thursday at a homeless encampment in the Granada Hills area.According to LAPD, officers came to the encampment to serve a search warrant for stolen goods but were not sure what they would find other than a rare collector's item spotted by a viewer in previous coverage by CBSLA's Kristine Lazar.A judge granted the search warrant after the viewer spotted a stolen van, which was reportedly a rare collector's item. The viewer said that the van would not be up there on its own. RELATED: Only On: Granada Hills residents outraged as rubbish pile continues...

GRANADA HILLS, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO