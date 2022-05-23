San Diego renters protected with new 'no fault' eviction ban

This year’s point-in-time count by the Regional Task Force on Homelessness found increases in the number of senior, disabled and Black San Diegans who are living without permanent shelter. The task force is setting up ad-hoc committees to find out why current programs aren’t meeting the needs of those populations and how to address those needs. Next, a new program to expand access to therapists for mothers experiencing high-risk pregnancies. Plus, a report from a real estate data analyst finds high prices are making single-family homes less attractive to outside investors. Then, “A Long Walk” highlights Filipino American veterans during WWII and how the U.S. erased their service and denied their benefits. Now the fight for recognition and justice continues. Also, starting in June, six million Californian's will face new water restrictions. For many people that'll mean watering their yards twice, or even just once a week - per regulations. Some residents are ready, others not so much. And finally, a new musical, based on David B. Feinberg's book, looks to New York in 1986 as the queer community confronts the AIDS epidemic.

