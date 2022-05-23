ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego renters protected with new 'no fault' eviction ban

 5 days ago
SAN DIEGO — San Diego renters can breathe a sigh of relief knowing they are a little bit more secure as the city’s new eviction moratorium is now in place for renters who are up-to-date on their rent payments and abiding by the terms of their leases....

Dane Daniels
5d ago

San Francisco Rent and Eviction controls on the way. Basically if you own rental property you’re an involuntary low income housing provider.

SUDCC IV
4d ago

it is funny how NO ONE has 'trained" the homeless to find out WHY they are! When 80% of them are un-medicated mentally ill, and un-apologetic substance users, why SHOULD anyone want to rent to these "unstable" people! That does not even INCLUDE those who insist on LIVING BEYOND THEIR MEANS, and not paying rent on time because they think they "have a right" to live for free! Most of the homeless probably deserve to be! Rent being too high has NOTHING to do with it!

Muki Dash
4d ago

Free room and board at city hall. Elected officials neighborhoods. You will be protected by them.

