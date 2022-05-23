Ross Chastain Goes Airborne After Slamming Into Kyle Busch At NASCAR All-Star Race

Damn, scary collision down in Texas…

With only a few laps remaining in Stage 2 of the NASCAR All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway, Kyle Busch was leading (all 47 laps) when lost a rear tire.

Losing a ton of speed, the rest of the pack came flying around the turn and there was nowhere to go for Ross Chastain who slammed into the front of Busch’s #18 car at about 180 miles per hour, going airborne.

He bundled up Chase Elliott in the #9 car, and all three are done for the day.

Thankfully, nobody was injured.

Ross Chastain chalked it up to bad luck, choosing the wrong lane to avoid Kyle Busch in the #18 car:

“Felt like the driver of the 1 car chose the wrong lane to go.”

And shocker, Kyle Busch was pissed: