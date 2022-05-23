ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Bassitt has $8.65M salary, Mets deal includes $19M option

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RBD2h_0fmwX2ys00
1 of 2

DENVER (AP) — New York Mets pitcher Chris Bassitt has an $8.65 million salary this season as past of a one-year contract.

Bassitt is guaranteed $8.8 million as part of the deal, which avoided an arbitration hearing set for Monday.

The deal includes a $19 million mutual option for 2023 with a $150,000 buyout. If the option isn’t exercised by both sides, the 33-year-old right-hander would become eligible for free agency after the World Series.

Bassitt is 4-2 with 2.77 ERA in eight starts this season, striking out 49 and walking 13 in 48 2/3 innings.

He was acquired by the Mets from payroll-paring Oakland on March 12 for minor league right-handers J.T. Ginn and Adam Oller.

___

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Mets, Guardians Have Agreed To Outfielder Trade

The New York Mets acquired outfielder Daniel Johnson from the Cleveland Guardians on Wednesday. According to Newsday's Tim Healey, the Mets will send the 26-year-old to their Triple-A affiliate in Syracuse after acquiring him for cash considerations. Johnson is a career .202/.245/.337 hitter through 94 career MLB plate appearances, most...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FOX Sports

Davis leads Mets against the Giants after 4-hit outing

LINE: Giants -131, Mets +111; over/under is 7 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets play the San Francisco Giants after J.D. Davis' four-hit game on Monday. San Francisco has an 11-11 record in home games and a 22-19 record overall. The Giants have a 13-3 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

New York Mets Ace Jacob deGrom's Rehab Intensifying

Jacob deGrom's rehab has shifted from Port St. Lucie to Citi Field, and things are beginning to heat up. As pitching coach Jeremy Hefner told The New York Daily News and Newsday at Oracle Park on Tuesday night, deGrom (stress reaction on right scapula) has extended his long-toss to around 90-105 feet. If all goes well, deGrom could move to mound work and bullpen sessions, which could come as soon as this weekend, per Hefner. The plan is for Hefner and other Mets officials to watch deGrom up close in his throwing progression moving forward.
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
City
Denver, CO
City
Denver, NY
State
New York State
Local
Colorado Sports
County
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Sports
Yardbarker

New York Mets' Jeff McNeil Exits Game After Scary Collision With Wall

With the New York Mets trailing by a score of 9-1 to the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday, a scary moment occurred in the bottom of the third inning. Jeff McNeil made an impressive sliding catch along the left field line at Oracle Park, but it came with the cost of a scary collision. McNeil slammed his knee and face into the side wall in left, and was initially shaken up.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FOX Sports

Mets take on the Giants after Escobar's 4-hit game

LINE: Giants -113, Mets -106; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets play the San Francisco Giants after Eduardo Escobar had four hits against the Giants on Tuesday. San Francisco is 23-19 overall and 12-11 at home. Giants hitters have a collective .330 on-base percentage, the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

Look: Jon Gruden Had Message After Win In Court Today

A Las Vegas court ruled in favor of Jon Gruden's lawsuit against the NFL going to trial. According to Adam Hill of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Judge Nancy Allf denied the NFL's requests to instead proceed the case through arbitration and dismiss Gruden's claims altogether. "I'm just going to let...
LAS VEGAS, NV
FOX Sports

Yanks lose Stanton, LeMahieu to injuries; LeMahieu MRI clean

NEW YORK (AP) — The Yankees lost All-Stars DJ LeMahieu and Giancarlo Stanton to injuries Tuesday night, although the early diagnosis on LeMahieu suggests New York dodged a serious issue. LeMahieu was scratched with left wrist discomfort and Stanton exited a 7-6, 11-inning win over Baltimore with right calf...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Bassitt
MLB Trade Rumors

Mets' Jacob deGrom could progress to bullpen sessions by this weekend

The Mets have been without Jacob deGrom all season, although the club has maintained he’s progressing well in his recovery from a Spring Training stress reaction in his scapula. deGrom has been throwing off flat ground for a couple weeks, and Deesha Thosar of the New York Daily News tweeted yesterday that he’s lengthened out to throwing from 95-100 feet.
MLB
Yardbarker

MLB Insider: How New York Mets Should Approach Jacob deGrom Contract Talks

Although he has yet to thrown a pitch during the 2022 regular season, New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom is expected to opt out of his contract following the year. Prior to suffering a stress reaction on his right scapula that has knocked him out of action since April 1, deGrom previously said back in March that he planned to become a free agent after the season.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#Era
Yardbarker

New York Mets Shortstop Francisco Lindor Sets Major Milestone

Francisco Lindor has joined elite company. The New York Mets' shortstop sparked a five-run third inning and got his team's scoring parade going on Monday in a 13-3 win over the San Francisco Giants. With the Mets initially trailing 2-0 in the top of the third, Lindor produced a game-tying...
MLB
CBS New York

Paterson hits 3 HRs as Giants stun Mets

SAN FRANCISCO — Joc Pederson turned a pair of pregame chats with home run king Barry Bonds into the best night of his career.Pederson homered three times and drove in a career-high eight runs, including a tying single with two outs in the ninth inning, and the San Francisco Giants outslugged the New York Mets 13-12 on Tuesday in one of the wildest games imaginable."Just getting knowledge from such a good hitter and the way he thinks about baseball and hitting, it just helped to connect some dots to free my mind up at the plate," Pederson said. "I'm not...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Associated Press

AP Sportlight

1823 — A $20,000 match race between American Eclipse (representing The North) and Henry (representing The South) is held at Union Course, Long Island, N.Y. American Eclipse wins in two-of-three heats, after his original jockey, William Crafts, is replaced by Samuel Purdy before the second heat. The race, witnessed by 60,000 spectators, is the first to have been timed by split-second chronometers, which were imported for the event.
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World Series
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

914K+
Followers
444K+
Post
412M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy