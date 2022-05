A new law will fine misuse of the Mountain Express Lanes on Interstate 70 in Clear Creek County. The I-70 Mountain Express Lanes were designed to be peak-period shoulder lanes on westbound I-70, which are shoulders that have special striping and become available for use as a travel lane during high volume traffic on the corridor. They are typically available for use as a travel lane on the weekends and major holidays when traffic volumes are at their highest, but at other times they act as a shoulder for emergency use.

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, CO ・ 7 HOURS AGO