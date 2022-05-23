ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Former Marine Trevor Reed credits Biden for his release

By Monique Beals
The Hill
The Hill
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CxhuJ_0fmwWAUi00
Tweet

Former Marine Trevor Reed credited President Biden with his release from Russia after more than two years in prison in his first television interview since returning home.

The Biden administration secured Reed’s release through a prisoner swap for a Russian jailed in the U.S. on drug trafficking charges.

“He’s the person who held the single most important role in that the decision,” Reed said of Biden during an exclusive interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper broadcast Sunday evening.

“And I think that President Biden made the right one,” he added.

Reed received a nine-year prison sentence for allegedly assaulting an officer while he was drunk in 2019.

Reed’s family had advocated for his release for years and finally met with Biden in March.

“And a lot of people are not going to like what I’m going to say about this, but I kind of viewed their having hope as being a weakness,” Reed told Tapper of his mindset while in prison.

“So I did not want to have that hope of, like, me, you know, being released somehow and then have that taken from me,” he added. “I wouldn’t let myself hope.”

Since his release, Reed has joined in the push for the release of other wrongfully detained Americans, especially Paul Whelan, another former Marine who was arrested in Moscow in 2018 and has been detained on espionage charges, which he denies.

“When they told me that I was leaving, I thought that Paul was leaving with me, and when I found out that they left him, that was tough,” Reed told Tapper. “The fact is that the United States should have gotten him out, and we have to get him out at any cost.”

In a statement released by his family, Whelan said after Reed’s release, “Why was I left behind?”

“While I am pleased Trevor is home with his family, I have been held on a fictitious charge of espionage for 40 months,” he said, according to CNN.

WNBA star Brittney Griner also remains imprisoned in Russia, accused of possessing marijuana vaping supplies in an airport.

The U.S. earlier this month said it considers her “wrongfully detained” by Russia’s government, signaling a change in how it will work to bring her home.

Comments / 2

Related
CNBC

Biden tops list of Americans banned from traveling to Russia, but Trump is not on it

Russia released an updated list of nearly 1,000 Americans permanently barred from entering the country. President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, Hunter Biden, Hillary Clinton, George Soros and Mark Zuckerberg are on the list, as are hundreds of Democrats and Republicans in Congress. Former President Donald Trump is not...
POTUS
CNN

'Idiots': Reed's father blames Marjorie Taylor Greene for delaying son's release

During an interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper, Trevor Reed, an American citizen and Marine veteran recently freed after two years in a Russian prison, vowed to campaign against any lawmakers that slow legislation aimed at helping detained Americans. His father, Joey Reed, also placed blame on Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) for her role in slowing legislation. CNN reached out to Greene but has not received a comment.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Whelan
Person
Jake Tapper
Person
Brittney Griner
Fox News

Politico reports Biden is ‘finally’ going to stop ‘trying to work with GOP’ and instead go on ‘attack’

A recent Politico piece reported that President Joe Biden is "finally" rethinking efforts to reach across the aisle and work with Republican lawmakers because of their "obstructionism." On Sunday, Politico’s John Lemire began his piece declaring, "The fever didn’t break. And for the Biden White House, efforts at bipartisanship have...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espionage#Russian#Cnn#Americans#Marine
Daily Mail

Mitt Romney admits Trump will likely be the Republican presidential nominee in 2024 if he runs and calls him the 'leader of the party' - despite admitting he wouldn't vote for him

Sen. Mitt Romney is predicting Trump will be the GOP's nominee in 2024 if he runs. The Utah Republican – who twice voted to impeach former President Donald Trump – made the statement following the victory by Trump-backed candidate J.D. Vance in the Ohio Republican primary for Senate.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
WNBA
News 12

The New Normal: Biden administration warns that the US could see surge of COVID-19

News 12's Elizabeth Hashagen was joined by Dr. Sharon Nachman to talk about a possible surge of COVID-19 infections in the fall and winter. The Biden administration is warning the United States could see 100 million coronavirus infections and a potentially significant wave of deaths this fall and winter, driven by new Omicron subvariants that have shown a remarkable ability to escape immunity. Several experts agreed that a major wave this fall and winter is possible given waning immunity from vaccines and infections, loosened restrictions and the rise of variants better able to escape immune protections.
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Parents attack Jill Biden’s message on baby formula amid weeks-long shortage: ‘Help us’

Parents have expressed their frustration at the United States’ ongoing baby formula shortage after First Lady Jill Biden appealed for Americans to wait for supplies from abroad. Appearing in a video alongside US surgeon general Dr Vivek Murthy on Tuesday, Dr Biden accepted frustration at the two month shortage of infant formula.She said her husband President Joe Biden and his team were “working around the clock” on the issue, and that parents should consult their paediatrician for advice on alternatives. Her comments, which came days after US regulators reached a deal with baby formula maker Abbott to allow the...
U.S. POLITICS
The Hill

The Hill

573K+
Followers
70K+
Post
432M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy