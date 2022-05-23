ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Missing Chicago girl Rhianna Mackey may be with biological mother, who does not have custody

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
fox32chicago.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO - Chicago police said they are searching for a missing girl named Rhianna Mackey, who may be...

www.fox32chicago.com

Comments / 2

Related
fox32chicago.com

Two women shot in Gage Park

CHICAGO - Two women were shot and wounded early Friday in the Gage Park neighborhood. The pair was standing on the sidewalk around 12:39 a.m. in the 5300 block of South Kedzie Avenue when a gunman walked up and started shooting, police said. A 33-year-old and a 35-year-old were both...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man killed in Homan Square shooting

CHICAGO - A man was shot and killed during an argument Friday morning in the Homan Square neighborhood. Two groups of people were arguing around 5:06 a.m. when someone started shooting in the 3500 block of West Polk Street, police said. A 25-year-old man was struck several times by the...
COOK COUNTY, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
fox32chicago.com

Man shot inside store in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood

CHICAGO - A 39-year-old man was shot inside of a store in Englewood Friday afternoon. The shooting occurred in the 7300 block of South Halsted Street. At about 1:10 p.m., the man was inside a store when an unknown offender entered, fired shots and fled from the location, Chicago police said.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man shot in Woodlawn alley

CHICAGO - A man was shot in an alley Thursday night in the Woodlawn neighborhood. The 44-year-old was standing in an alley around 11:29 p.m. in the 6000 block of South Champlain Avenue when he was struck in the side by gunfire, police said. He was dropped off at Saint...
WOODLAWN, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago Police#Jordans
CBS Chicago

Girl, 8, asphyxiated in Uptown home, mom attempted suicide, sources say

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police are conducting a death investigation after an 8-year-old girl was found dead inside a home in the Uptown neighborhood. Sources said the girl was asphyxiated, and her mother was hospitalized after a suicide attempt.Police said the girl was found unresponsive inside a home in the 4600 block of North Winthrop Avenue around 11 a.m. Wednesday.She was pronounced dead at the scene and has been identified as Amaria Osby, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner's office. Police sources told CBS 2's Brad Edwards the girl was asphyxiated.A 38-year-old woman in the home was taken to Weiss...
CHICAGO, IL
Popculture

Subway Attack Leaves TV Host Hospitalized

Will Clinger, a TV host and actor, was hospitalized last month after a brutal attack on Chicago public transit. According to a report by CBS News, Clinger was riding the Red Line train in the city on Monday, April 25 when he ended up jumped. The 64-year-old informed reporters about his experience, revealing that he never even saw the attack coming.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Chicago

Man injured after scooter hit "baseball-sized" pothole in Chicago agrees to $600,000 settlement with city

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A pothole will cost the city of Chicago $600,000, after a man badly hurt in a fall while riding a scooter agreed to settle his lawsuit against the city.In June of 2019, Eloy Scheunemann hurt his knee falling off an electric scooter when he ran over a baseball-sized pothole near Wood and Iowa streets in West Town, and needed several surgeries.His attorneys said the city was notified about the pothole a week before the accident and failed to fix it."The most important thing is that nothing like this ever happens to anyone else's spouse, sibling, friend or loved one," said Scheunemann's attorney, Bryant Greening. "Here's hoping for a safe, injury-free summer for anyone who chooses to ride an electric scooter."The proposed $600,000 settlement with the city still must be approved by the City Council.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

No bail for woman charged in death of 8-year-old daughter in Uptown

CHICAGO — A woman is being held without bail after being charged in the murder of her 8-year-old daughter who was found dead in Uptown Wednesday. Andreal Hagler, 38, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder after police identified her as the person who killed Amaria Osby. Police said the little girl was found inside […]
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Girl, 14, reported missing Humboldt Park

CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help in locating a 14-year-old girl who was reported missing from the Humboldt Park neighborhood. Paradise Brand was last seen on May 14 near California Avenue and Division Street, according to a CPD missing person alert. She is 4-foot-11, 101 pounds...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Three teens charged in carjacking of Chicago delivery driver

CHICAGO - Three juveniles were charged in the carjacking of a delivery driver Wednesday in the Albany Park neighborhood. Two 17-year-olds and one 16-year-old boy were accused of taking the vehicle of a 57-year-old delivery driver around 1:10 p.m. in the 3000 block of West Sunnyside Avenue, police said. The...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Teen charged in Woodlawn stabbing

CHICAGO - An 18-year-old is facing charges in the stabbing of another teenager last March in the Woodlawn neighborhood. The teen was accused of stabbing and seriously wounding an 18-year-old man on March 30 in the 6400 block of South Maryland Avenue, police said. He was arrested Wednesday and charged...
WOODLAWN, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man arrested in Orland Park for fatal shooting in Belmont Cragin

CHICAGO - A Chicago man has been charged with fatally shooting the passenger of a vehicle in Belmont Cragin. Jeffrey Montes De Oca, 31, faces one felony count of attempted first-degree murder and one count of first-degree murder. Montes De Oca was arrested in Orland Park Wednesday for allegedly fatally...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy