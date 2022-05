While she was growing up in Laredo, contributing writer Katie Gutierrez longed for life in a bigger city with more bustle and less monotony. But after living in San Antonio for 10 years, the third-generation Laredoan found herself missing her hometown’s sense of community—something she had mistaken for “sameness” as a child. “I miss hearing Spanish everywhere and looking around and knowing that most of us in any given place—a school, a restaurant, a mall—grew up in Laredo and share a common language of experience and culture,” she says.

LAREDO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO