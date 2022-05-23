ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Rebels' run comes to an end against UCLA

By MICHAEL KATZ Daily Journal
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jZaHL_0fmwUujC00
Senior outfielder Tate Whitley scores a run against Tennessee during the 2022 season. Kiana Dale/Ole Miss Athletics

The Ole Miss softball team’s standout 2022 season came to an end Sunday, as the No. 2 seeded Rebels fell to top-seeded UCLA 9-1 in five innings in the final of the NCAA Softball Tournament’s Los Angeles regional.

Ole Miss finishes the season 41-19 overall. The Rebels made the NCAA Tournament field for the sixth year in a row.

Ole Miss took the road less traveled to Sunday’s final after losing to Loyola Marymount 4-2 in their first game of the regional. With their backs against the wall Saturday in a pair of elimination games, Ole Miss came back from a 5-0 first-inning deficit to defeat Grand Canyon 9-5 in Game One and rallied in the seventh in a rematch with LMU to take down the Lions 4-2 in Game Two.

The Bruins (45-8) — the No. 5 overall seed in the entire field — proved too much Sunday, though, as they scored five runs in the first and four more in the third. Ole Miss had no hits through the first four innings of play before junior Paige Smith lined a ball to right field in the fifth inning to break up the no-hitter and the shutout.

Comments / 0

Related
South Reporter

‘Leaving a legacy’

• MA wins first baseball state title in school history. Coach Bruce Branch, after a game one loss in the state title series, urged his Marshall Academy team to lock arms and pull together more than ever before. His Patriots did just that, bouncing back to win two straight over...
MARSHALL COUNTY, MS
texashsfootball.com

Top Running Back Commits to Mississippi State

One of the most productive running back in 6A last year was Seth Davis. The 5’8” 175lb running back ran for 2,422 yards and 28 touchdowns last year for Katy. Yesterday, he announced his commitment to Mississippi State over his other top considered schools, California, Missouri, Utah, and Vanderbilt.
STARKVILLE, MS
localmemphis.com

DeSoto Central Jaguars hungry for fourth state championship

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss — Excellence is an expectation for DeSoto Central baseball. That tends to happen when you're the three-time Mississippi high school state champions and a pipeline for next level talent. A chance to be excellent is here again. The Jags (21-10) are one of the last two...
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
College Sports
Local
California College Sports
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
WJTV 12

Alumnus offers support to advance research at Mississippi State

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – A commitment from Mississippi State alumnus Lamar McKay of Houston, Texas, will facilitate advanced understandings and applications of data analytics through endowment-level support for an innovative research program in the university’s James Worth Bagley College of Engineering. The McKay Predictive Analytics and Technology Integration Laboratory Excellence Endowment ensures ongoing support benefitting […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
beckersspine.com

Campbell Clinic Orthopaedics to add 3 locations

Germantown, Tenn.-based Campbell Clinic Orthopaedics is adding three locations this year in Tennessee and Mississippi, Memphis Flyer reported May 24. The practice will open locations in East Memphis, Tenn., Arlington, Tenn., and Olive Branch., Miss. The new locations will bring the total number of locations to eight. The offices will open between June and August.
GERMANTOWN, TN
MyArkLaMiss

Deer hunting: Early velvet season for bucks set

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Deer hunters in Mississippi will have a chance to harvest a buck in velvet during the state’s first early archery hunt in September. The season is set for Sept. 16-18. Russ Walsh, wildlife chief of staff for the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks, said those dates reach a balance […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paige
localmemphis.com

Is Tornado Alley shifting? The answer might make your head spin

Are more tornadoes touching down to the east of Tornado Alley's typical boundaries than before? Or is that just anecdotal? We asked some experts to find out. When you live in Tornado Alley, you can never under-estimate the potential for destruction. But, lately, the deadliest tornadoes aren't happening in Tornado...
MEMPHIS, TN
Atlanta Magazine

A father and daughter consider the past—and the future—on a road trip through the Mississippi Delta

Drive north on Money Road out of Greenwood, Mississippi, and the town gives way in a hurry to cotton and corn, an occasional house set back from the road. Another few miles and the Little Zion M.B. Church appears, white clapboard, gravestones scattered beneath the trees, many of the stones so old the lettering is worn away. Here is the final resting place of fabled bluesman Robert Johnson, littered with mini bottles of bourbon left as tribute. Not much farther down the road, you’ll find the country store where 14-year-old Emmett Till was accused of whistling at a white woman in the summer of 1955. A few days later, he was abducted, beaten, and shot. His mother insisted on an open casket to show the world how he’d suffered at the hands of racists in the South.
GREENWOOD, MS
MyArkLaMiss

Dr. Kim Benton appointed interim State Superintendent for Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi State Board of Education (SBE) appointed Dr. Kim Benton to become interim state superintendent of education on July 1. She will succeed Dr. Carey Wright, who will retire on June 30. Benton currently serves as the interim chief academic officer/deputy state superintendent for the Mississippi Department of Education […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Road Less Traveled#Ole Miss#The Wall#Rebels#Ncaa Tournament#Loyola Marymount 4 2#Lmu
WTOK-TV

Edney to be new Mississippi State Health Officer

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi State Board of Health announced Wednesday that Dr. Daniel P. Edney has been appointed to be the new State Health Officer, effective Aug. 1, 2022. Edney currently holds the position of Deputy State Health Officer. He initially joined MSDH as chief medical officer and...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WREG

I-55 lane closures for new ramps to begin June 6

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Lane closures for a major construction project at the Interstate 55/Crump Boulevard interchange will begin June 6, TDOT said. The I-55 southbound ramp will be down to one lane. One lane, and the shoulder, of I-55 south will be closed from 8 p.m. to 6 p.m. beginning that Monday. Two southbound lanes […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WJTV 12

Silver Alerts issued for two Mississippi men

UPDATE: JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Silver Alert for Brandon Hubbard has been canceled. JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) issued Silver Alerts for two Mississippi men. Clarence Bo Bates, 75, of Hattiesburg, was last seen on Monday, May 16 around 9:00 a.m. in the 200 block of Mary Magdalene Road. […]
JACKSON, MS
wtva.com

Skilled to Work: Milwaukee Tool

GRENADA, Miss. (WTVA) - People will soon be able to work with a company, once again expanding in Mississippi. Milwaukee Tool announced its expansion will bring jobs to more than a thousand people across the state of Mississippi. The power tool manufacturer is based out of Wisconsin. The new facility...
GRENADA, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports
visitmississippi.org

Hotel Bars We Love in Mississippi

In the broadest sense, hospitality means service: good food, good drinks, good surroundings. And when we talk about Southern hospitality, we know it all comes down to truly making folks feel at home. The iconic boutique hotels of the Magnolia State know this better than anyone. So next time you plan a Mississippi getaway, don’t sleep on the amazing drinks and eats these hotel bars have to offer; they’re some of the best mixological gems of the region.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
desotocountynews.com

Pilcher uses farmyard to teach and grow

Photo: Center Hill High School instructor Angel Pilcher with one of the rabbits in her farmyard on the school campus. (Bob Bakken/DeSoto County News) Center Hill High School is growing… literally, thanks to Angel Pilcher and her garden/farmyard. Pilcher has been a teacher in the DeSoto County School district...
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
visitmississippi.org

EAT, STAY, PLAY: GREENWOOD

This is the region that inspired a culinary tradition that rose from humble roots to seduce the most discerning palates while simultaneously comforting the soul. It attracts artists, musicians, filmmakers, craftsmen, chefs, foodies, writers, storytellers, seekers, entrepreneurs, outdoorsmen, lovers, collectors, history buffs, and adventurers. And it lives, breathes and redefines authentic Southern hospitality. Greenwood begins with a history and culture as rich and complex as the fertile alluvial soil of the Mississippi Delta.
GREENWOOD, MS
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Tupelo, MS
11K+
Followers
349
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Comments / 0

Community Policy