Rebels' run comes to an end against UCLA

Senior outfielder Tate Whitley scores a run against Tennessee during the 2022 season. Kiana Dale/Ole Miss Athletics

The Ole Miss softball team’s standout 2022 season came to an end Sunday, as the No. 2 seeded Rebels fell to top-seeded UCLA 9-1 in five innings in the final of the NCAA Softball Tournament’s Los Angeles regional.

Ole Miss finishes the season 41-19 overall. The Rebels made the NCAA Tournament field for the sixth year in a row.

Ole Miss took the road less traveled to Sunday’s final after losing to Loyola Marymount 4-2 in their first game of the regional. With their backs against the wall Saturday in a pair of elimination games, Ole Miss came back from a 5-0 first-inning deficit to defeat Grand Canyon 9-5 in Game One and rallied in the seventh in a rematch with LMU to take down the Lions 4-2 in Game Two.

The Bruins (45-8) — the No. 5 overall seed in the entire field — proved too much Sunday, though, as they scored five runs in the first and four more in the third. Ole Miss had no hits through the first four innings of play before junior Paige Smith lined a ball to right field in the fifth inning to break up the no-hitter and the shutout.