A reporter for a New Hampshire media outlet appears to have been targeted in five separate vandalism incidents, police in Melrose, Massachusetts said Thursday. Melrose police said their involvement in the investigation began on May 21 when the victim reported that a brick had been thrown through her window at a home on Lynn Fells Parkway. The house was also spray-painted with a message, "this is just the beginning." A suspect was captured on Ring surveillance footage.

MELROSE, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO