CONCORD, CA (May 26, 2022) — This story is an update to our previous report: Concord Base reuse project could hit a wall Tuesday. The Concord City Council denied Concord First Partner LLC’s demands for changes to their Exclusive Negotiation Agreement for the Concord Naval Weapons Station on Tuesday. The changes would have given the CFP enforceable rights to the property before the final plan and environmental studies were approved. It also guaranteed reimbursement of certain development costs if the deal fails to cross the finish line. In a 4-1 vote May 24, the council denied the changes but agreed to extend the time to reach a negotiated term sheet to Jan 31, 2023.

CONCORD, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO