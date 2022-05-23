ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warm Springs, OR

KWSO Calendar for Mon., May 23, 2022

By elizabeth.smith
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe senior program is closed for training this week. There will be no senior meals. It is Late Start Monday for all 509-J students. That means bus pick-up and school start times are 90 minutes later than usual. The Warm Springs K8 spring music program is this Wednesday. First and third-grade...

509-J Sponsoring 4 Youth to Attend NIEA Conference

Jefferson County School District 509-J students who will be in grades 10-12 in the fall can apply for sponsorship to attend the National Indian Education Association Annual Conference in Oklahoma City in October. They are taking applications only until this Friday, May 27th and will sponsor 4 students to attend.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OR
KWSO News for Wed., May 25, 2022

An announcement released Monday afternoon shares that the Warm Springs Tribal Council by motion, decided to compensate each tribal employee with a one-time payment from the ARPA funds. This employee incentive and retention payment of $1200 minus taxes includes full-time, part-time, limited duration, temporary, and committees and will be included on the next paycheck on June 3, 2022. The incentive is also extended to the 56 job vacancies that are currently posted through the Human Resources Department and employees who are hired on in any of these 56 job vacancies will be compensated after 90 days. If you currently serve on a committee and are an employee of the tribe, you will only be paid one payment for service to both positions.
WARM SPRINGS, OR
KWSO Job Report May 25, 2022

These are the latest job listings in and around Warm Springs. Follow the links to see job descriptions and apply. The Warm Springs Cannabis Project Enterprise is currently advertising for an Operations Manager. You can submit a resume to jim.souers@wstribes.org. Eagle Crossing Restaurant is hiring. You can stop by to...
JOBS
Warm Springs, OR
kezi.com

Local school districts scramble to find substitutes

WILLAMETTE VALLEY, Ore. -- It's all hands-on deck as many schools throughout the Willamette Valley are experiencing a lack of substitute teachers. Within the last month, school officials said it's become increasingly worse. Eugene Education Association president Sabrina Gordon said that many teachers are out sick or are simply out...
EUGENE, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Destination Oregon: Shaniko, a lively ghost town

At one point, this small Oregon town was the wool capitol of the world. But the good times wouldn’t last. On this edition of Destination Oregon, Dave Jones takes the drive up Highway 98 to visit Shaniko, now one of the world’s liveliest ghost towns.
OREGON STATE
verticalmag.com

Life Flight Network adds base in Salem, Oregon

Estimated reading time 3 minutes, 39 seconds. Life Flight Network, the largest not-for-profit air medical transport service in the United States, announced the addition of a 24-hour helicopter critical care transport base in Salem, Oregon. Life Flight Network’s highly trained flight crew will provide ICU level care to the communities of Oregon’s Willamette Valley and the surrounding area, augmenting their existing air medical services in the Pacific Northwest and Intermountain West, including their bases in Cottage Grove, Newport and Aurora, Oregon.
SALEM, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Former Clackamas County employee: Latest fiasco is no surprise

Ashley Carroll: Sherry Hall has a history of election errors, erroneously sends out private emails, refuses to take any responsibility.I have watched the near breakdown of the Clackamas County voting system with concern and condemnation — but not surprise. I was a Clackamas County employee in 2012 when, under Sherry Hall's tutelage, an election worker was caught changing votes in favor of Republicans candidates. I remember the 2010 fiasco where Sherry allowed a November race to be placed on the May primary ballot, causing $100,000 in reprinting costs. I ended my tenure as a Clackamas County employee in 2016, under...
opb.org

Central Oregon elementary changes policy after parents raise concerns over books about gender and race

Your browser does not support the audio element. An elementary school in Prineville doesn’t have its own school library and had been sending students to the local public library to check out books and learn how to use the library as a resource. As first reported by the Bend Bulletin, the school district decided to end the practice recently after some parents brought up concerns about books their children brought home that discuss race, gender and puberty. The district declined our request to come on “Think Out Loud.” Crook County Library Director April Witteveen will join us.
PRINEVILLE, OR
WWEEK

Conflict Mounts at Willamette Falls

The Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde filed a motion this week to intervene in a federal lawsuit Portland General Electric filed in April regarding Willamette Falls. PGE seeks to seize land that the Oregon Department of State Lands controls. The state had granted the Grand Ronde a permit to use the falls for fishing and ceremonial purposes, but PGE objected to the fishing platform on safety grounds.
GRAND RONDE, OR
KGW

Portland nonprofit replacing burned-out car lightbulbs for free

PORTLAND, Ore. — During a Saturday cleanup in Portland's Richmond neighborhood, people passing through the area may have noticed Don Merrill holding up a sign announcing free replacements for burned-out taillights. Volunteers with Merril's nonprofit, CNB-Seen, spent the morning inspecting and changing dead lightbulbs, a small but important service.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

'It’s sickening': Garbage, homeless camps build up along Airport Way

PORTLAND, Ore. — Homeless camps and trash sites are building up along Northeast Airport Way between Northeast 138th and 148th avenues, near the Portland Costco. “It’s like we don’t care, we don’t care at all, so we just dump it here,” said William Strong. “It’s sad to see people having to live with this kind of stuff and it’s kind of angering, makes me angry, because there’s nothing they can do that seems to stop it.”
PORTLAND, OR

Community Policy