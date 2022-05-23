KWSO Calendar for Mon., May 23, 2022

An announcement released Monday afternoon shares that the Warm Springs Tribal Council by motion, decided to compensate each tribal employee with a one-time payment from the ARPA funds. This employee incentive and retention payment of $1200 minus taxes includes full-time, part-time, limited duration, temporary, and committees and will be included on the next paycheck on June 3, 2022. The incentive is also extended to the 56 job vacancies that are currently posted through the Human Resources Department and employees who are hired on in any of these 56 job vacancies will be compensated after 90 days. If you currently serve on a committee and are an employee of the tribe, you will only be paid one payment for service to both positions.

WARM SPRINGS, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO