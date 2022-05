FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – In 100 days, the Arkansas Razorbacks will kick off the 2022 season inside Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium against Cincinnati at 2:30 p.m. on ESPN. Head Coach Sam Pittman will begin his third season at the helm against the Bearcats, who became the first non-Power 5 program to reach the College Football Playoff last season. The opener against Cincinnati on Sept. 3 is the first of seven home games in Fayetteville for the first time ever.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 9 HOURS AGO