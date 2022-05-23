ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin County, TX

Austin County Appraisal District – May 19, 2022

austincountynewsonline.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Austin County Appraisal District met on Thursday, May...

austincountynewsonline.com

Woodlands Online& LLC

Results from May 24 elections for Montgomery County

THE WOODLANDS, TX – Here are the results from the May 24 runoff/precinct chair elections for Montgomery County with 100 percent of precincts reporting in. The vote tally numbers below reflect the cumulative total of absentee voting, early voting, and Election Day voting. Woodlands Online extends its congratulations to the victors as we progress toward the November General Election.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
defendernetwork.com

Who won? Houston-area May 24 election wrap-up

Who is moving on to the November general elections? That’s the decision voters faced when they headed to the polls on Tuesday, May 24. Several Texas and Houston-area races in the March 1 primary elections went to a runoff. Out of 50 races in the March 1 primary, no candidate exceeded 50% of the vote, bringing about runoff races between the candidates who came in first and second.
HOUSTON, TX
bluebonnetnews.com

Liberty County voters pick Pct. 4 commissioner

Liberty County voters returned to the polls on Tuesday, May 24, to pick a Pct. 4 commissioner and to vote in the state run-off elections for land commissioner, railroad commissioner and attorney general. When polls closed at 7 p.m., 3,900 voters in Liberty County had cast their ballots in the...
LIBERTY COUNTY, TX
bluebonnetnews.com

Liberty County Clerk’s Office in Cleveland closed until further notice

The Liberty County Clerk’s Office in the Cleveland courthouse annex is closed at this time after two employees were terminated on Wednesday, May 25. The office will remain closed until staffing issues are resolved. According to County Clerk Lee Haidusek Chambers, the employees were terminated for allegedly operating a...
LIBERTY COUNTY, TX
yourconroenews.com

Montgomery County schools boost security after Uvalde mass shooting

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Montgomery County school districts increased security at campuses Wednesday with help from local law enforcement one day after at least 19 students and two teachers were killed at a South Texas elementary school. The shooting at Robb Elementary School...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Click2Houston.com

‘Hard to process the tragedy’: Houston-area school districts offer condolences, react to mass shooting at Uvalde elementary school

HOUSTON – School districts across the Houston area are responding after a mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left 19 children and two adults dead. The shooting, which occurred at Robb Elementary School, was one of the deadliest shootings at a U.S. grade school since a gunman killed 20 children and six adults at Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Connecticut, almost a decade ago.
HOUSTON, TX
pearland.com

Code Red at the SPCA of Brazoria County

🚨 CODE RED! 🚨 The SPCA of Brazoria County is out of space!!! Just take a look...more intakes, less outcomes! They are desperate for happy endings for the AMAZING dogs in their care! Have you been thinking about adding a canine family member? Now is the time! Looking for a service project for the kids this summer? Fostering a dog is a rewarding and educational project for your teens and young adults! They are extending their $25 adoptions until their population is at a safe level.
kwhi.com

28 INDICTMENTS RETURNED BY WASHINGTON CO. GRAND JURY

The Washington County Grand Jury met Tuesday and returned 28 indictments. 22-year-old Jadarius Markeith Phillips of Brenham, indicted for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. 44-year-old Cynthia Dienno of Brenham, 29-year-old Dustin Nikolas-William Veronesi of Burton and 46-year-old Jason Todd Hrachovy of Brenham, indicted on separate charges of Injury to...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TX
Click2Houston.com

Mayor Turner, organizers announce this year’s citywide Juneteenth celebrations

HOUSTON – Mayor Sylvester Turner joined the Houston Citywide Juneteenth Planning Committee Monday to announce several events to commemorate the federal Juneteenth holiday this year. Mayor Turner and speakers provided information on the celebrations at 10:15 a.m. Several communities and organizations, from Freedman’s Town to Acres Homes and Independence...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Investigation of Hidalgo's administration continues - What's Your Point?

HOUSTON - Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo, very publicly declaring that she and her inner circle are the target of a prosecutorial "witch hunt", perpetrated by District Attorney and fellow democrat, Kim Ogg. As you may remember, a grand jury has returned felony indictments against hidalgo's chief-of-staff and two others...

