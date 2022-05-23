Austin County Appraisal District – May 19, 2022

Montgomery County will completely take over funding of the construction of a connector between I-45 and SH 242 from the Texas Department of Transportation, according to an update from the metropolitan planning organization Houston-Galveston Area Council at its May 18 meeting. The county’s director of emergency management, Jason Millsaps, confirmed...
THE WOODLANDS, TX – Here are the results from the May 24 runoff/precinct chair elections for Montgomery County with 100 percent of precincts reporting in. The vote tally numbers below reflect the cumulative total of absentee voting, early voting, and Election Day voting. Woodlands Online extends its congratulations to the victors as we progress toward the November General Election.
Who is moving on to the November general elections? That’s the decision voters faced when they headed to the polls on Tuesday, May 24. Several Texas and Houston-area races in the March 1 primary elections went to a runoff. Out of 50 races in the March 1 primary, no candidate exceeded 50% of the vote, bringing about runoff races between the candidates who came in first and second.
Liberty County voters returned to the polls on Tuesday, May 24, to pick a Pct. 4 commissioner and to vote in the state run-off elections for land commissioner, railroad commissioner and attorney general. When polls closed at 7 p.m., 3,900 voters in Liberty County had cast their ballots in the...
HOUSTON – Katy Independent School District board of trustees approved mid-point pay grade increases of 5% for all district classroom teachers and hourly employees and a 3% raise for all other employees for the 2022-2023 school year. According to a release, classroom teachers, specifically, will see an increase of...
The Liberty County Clerk’s Office in the Cleveland courthouse annex is closed at this time after two employees were terminated on Wednesday, May 25. The office will remain closed until staffing issues are resolved. According to County Clerk Lee Haidusek Chambers, the employees were terminated for allegedly operating a...
Alexandra del Moral Mealer will face Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo in the upcoming November election, after defeating her opponent in the Republican Party primary runoff Tuesday. With all of Harris County’s 260 voting centers reporting results, Mealer, 37, garnered a little over 75% of 113,308 total votes — winning...
Several new businesses and renovations are underway or coming to the Tomball area. The following projects have been filed since May 1 through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change. 1. Rumble Creekside. 26435 Kuykendahl Road, Ste. 150, Tomball. Type of work:...
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Montgomery County school districts increased security at campuses Wednesday with help from local law enforcement one day after at least 19 students and two teachers were killed at a South Texas elementary school. The shooting at Robb Elementary School...
School districts across the Houston area are responding after a mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left 19 children and two adults dead. The shooting, which occurred at Robb Elementary School, was one of the deadliest shootings at a U.S. grade school since a gunman killed 20 children and six adults at Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Connecticut, almost a decade ago.
🚨 CODE RED! 🚨 The SPCA of Brazoria County is out of space!!! Just take a look...more intakes, less outcomes! They are desperate for happy endings for the AMAZING dogs in their care! Have you been thinking about adding a canine family member? Now is the time! Looking for a service project for the kids this summer? Fostering a dog is a rewarding and educational project for your teens and young adults! They are extending their $25 adoptions until their population is at a safe level.
The Washington County Grand Jury met Tuesday and returned 28 indictments. 22-year-old Jadarius Markeith Phillips of Brenham, indicted for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. 44-year-old Cynthia Dienno of Brenham, 29-year-old Dustin Nikolas-William Veronesi of Burton and 46-year-old Jason Todd Hrachovy of Brenham, indicted on separate charges of Injury to...
FRIENDSWOOD, Texas — A lockdown has been lifted at Clear Brook High School after an unloaded gun scare, according to Clear Creek ISD. A student was arrested just before 9 a.m., according to the district. All other students and staff are safe. The district says they were made aware...
HOUSTON – Mayor Sylvester Turner joined the Houston Citywide Juneteenth Planning Committee Monday to announce several events to commemorate the federal Juneteenth holiday this year. Mayor Turner and speakers provided information on the celebrations at 10:15 a.m. Several communities and organizations, from Freedman’s Town to Acres Homes and Independence...
HOUSTON - Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo, very publicly declaring that she and her inner circle are the target of a prosecutorial "witch hunt", perpetrated by District Attorney and fellow democrat, Kim Ogg. As you may remember, a grand jury has returned felony indictments against hidalgo's chief-of-staff and two others...
Clear Brook High School was temporarily placed on lockdown Wednesday morning after a student brought a gun to the campus, according to the district. Police arrested a student just before 9 a.m. who had an unloaded weapon on campus, according to a spokesperson from Clear Creek Independent School District.
