COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A motorcyclist was killed Wednesday evening after losing control of his bike near a busy intersection. Springs police say the rider was southbound on Tutt Boulevard when he missed a curve in the road and was thrown from his motorcycle. Witnesses rushed to his side and tried to help him until an ambulance arrived. Despite life-saving efforts from both the good Samaritans and first responders, the rider died at the scene. Police have not said whether he was wearing a helmet.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO