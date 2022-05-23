ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jimmy Butler's Current Status For Monday

By Ben Stinar
 4 days ago

Jimmy Butler is listed as questionable for Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat.

The Miami Heat and Boston Celtics will play Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Monday night in Massachusetts, and for the game Jimmy Butler is listed as questionable due to a knee injury.

Butler played the first half of Game 3, but after halftime he did not return to the game for the second half.

Even without their best player, the Heat were able to pick up the big win on the road and take a 2-1 lead in the series.

They had been tied up at 1-1 after the first two games in Miami.

The Heat won Game 1, but they got absolutely blown out in Game 2 by 25-points.

Therefore, the Heat were able to take any momentum away that the Celtics had gotten after Game 2.

These two teams faced off in the 2020 Eastern Conference Finals in the bubble in Disney World, and the Heat won that series to advance to the NBA Finals.

