Keller, TX

Texas city to test a four-day workweek

By Steven Masso
 4 days ago

KELLER, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — Several city offices in the city of Keller will begin an experimental four-day work schedule next week.

The Keller Town Hall, Municipal Service Center and the records department of the Keller Police Department will begin a trial of the “compressed work schedule” for employees beginning on May 28, according to a post by the City of Keller.

The new schedule will have offices opening at 7:30 a.m. and closing at 5:30 p.m. on Monday through Thursday. Offices will be closed on Friday.

“Council is committed to Keller remaining Texas’s Most Family-Friendly City, and one of our strategic goals is to ‘Put People First’ — which includes creating a workplace culture at Town Hall that not only retains dedicated city employees but also sets Keller apart in candidate recruitment,” Mayor Armin Mizani said in the post. “Unlike some cities throughout the nation that are responding to industry challenges with unstainable salary increases that burden taxpayers, Keller’s pilot program is financially responsible, sustainable, and customer-service driven.”

The trial is aimed at “extending service opportunities for residents, and improving work/life balance for staff.” The trial will last for four months, and the schedule change will be reassessed at a city meeting on Oct. 4.

