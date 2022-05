The theme of this year’s event is FACO’s Journey and Legacy of Resilience, and will offer attendees an afternoon full of Philippine folk dancing and music, colorful costumes, special performances from local Filipino-American talents, and delicious Filipino cuisine. There will be a variety of vendors offering their products and services in the Plaza area. Guests will be delighted by the FACO Cultural Dance Group which will perform dances from Luzon, Mindanao, and the Visayan Islands. Scholarships will be awarded to deserving Filipino-American high school seniors in North San Diego County and in the Philippines.

OCEANSIDE, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO