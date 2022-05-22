ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartans in top 10 for 2023 Oklahoma 4-star WR Micah Tease

By Robert Bondy
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3isYKm_0fmwRAbL00
BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN

Michigan State is one of 10 schools still in the running for an elite wide receiver prospect in the 2023 class.

Four-star wide receiver Micah Tease of Tulsa, Okla. released his top 10 schools list on Thursday and the Spartans made the list. Michigan State was joined by nine other big-time programs, which includes Arkansas, Michigan, Oklahoma, Notre Dame, LSU, Alabama, Texas A&M, Penn State and USC.

Tease is ranked as the No. 131 overall prospect and No. 11 athlete in 247Sports’ rankings for the 2023 class. He is also ranked as the No. 3 player from Oklahoma in the class.

Tease holds offers from nearly 30 schools, including the Spartans who offered him in late January. With so many big-time schools showing interest in Tease, it’s great to see Michigan State still in the mix for his talents. However, it will be an uphill battle for the Spartans to beat out those other elite programs, most notably the hometown Sooners who are currently projected to land Tease.

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Robert Bondy on Twitter @RobertBondy5.

#American Football#College Football#Wr#Spartans#Notre Dame#Lsu#Texas A M#Penn State#Sooners#Town#M3tease
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

