Bossier City, LA

Louisiana Man Charged with Negligent Homicide After Juvenile Passenger Killed in Crash during Vehicle Pursuit

Calcasieu Parish News
Calcasieu Parish News
 5 days ago
Louisiana Man Charged with Negligent Homicide After Juvenile Passenger Killed in Crash during Vehicle Pursuit. Louisiana – On May 21, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that on Friday, May 20, 2022, just after 11:30 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop G was requested by the Bossier City Police Department (BCPD) to assist...

nolaborn
4d ago

the police are to blame as well. thing is high speed chases puts everyone at risk even the family that's at home in their living room watching tv and a car flys thru their wall. if the police are able to get the license plate just call of the chase and open an investigation.

IN THIS ARTICLE
Calcasieu Parish News

Calcasieu Parish News

News and information about Lake Charles, Sulphur, Westlake, DeQuincy, and other areas of Southwest Louisiana, the state of Louisiana, and the nation.

