Heroes on The Water event gives Law Enforcement and First Responders free kayaking in Cambridge

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Students and parents will likely notice a heavier police presence at Maryland schools this week, a measure that comes in response to Tuesday’s mass shooting at a Texas elementary school. The shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, a city southwest of San Antonio, killed at least 19 students and two adults before the suspected gunman was fatally shot by responding officers, authorities said. In the aftermath of Tuesday’s tragedy, law enforcement agencies across the country including here in Maryland indicated they would be stepping up their presence in schools to lend their support. The Anne Arundel County Police Department...

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO