Heroes on The Water event gives Law Enforcement and First Responders free kayaking in Cambridge

BISHOPVILLE, Md. – Maryland State Police are investigating a three-car crash that injured three in Worcester County Wednesday morning. At around 6:45 a.m., troopers responded to a reported crash at Route 113 and Bishopville Road. On arrival, troopers found the crash involving two pickup trucks and a Honda Accord. Preliminary investigation has indicated that the driver of a Toyota Tundra, identified as 41-year-old Jorge Veliz Ich, was driving southbound on Route 113 and was trying to turn onto Bishopville Road when he collided with the Honda Accord, driven by 41-year-old Ebony Morris. The Tundra then continued into an F-150, driven, by 56-year–old Roger Reed.
