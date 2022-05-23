ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Heroes on The Water event gives Law Enforcement and First Responders free kayaking in Cambridge

By Rob Flaks
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCAMBRIDGE,Md- Over 30 law enforcement officers and first responders got to spend a free day kayaking out on the water at Blackwater National Wildlife refugee thanks to Heroes...

Comments / 1

OC Beach Patrol Captain celebrates 50 years

OCEAN CITY, Md. – A member of the Ocean City Beach Patrol will be celebrating a significant milestone this upcoming season. Captain Melbourne “Butch” Arbin III will be celebrating his 50th season helping keep beachgoers safe. Arbin has been lifeguarding with the beach patrol since 1973. We...
OCEAN CITY, MD
SFD honors several members with awards

SALISBURY, Md. – The Salisbury Fire Department honored several of their members recently with an award. Deputy Chief Darrin Scott, Lieutenant Aaron Colegrove, Sergeant Brandon Records, and Firefighter/Paramedic Brandon Scott received the Unit Citation Award for their excellent service. In addition, Sergeant Nick Bond received a commendation for his exceptional service.
SALISBURY, MD
Maryland Vascular Specialists; Artery and vein health

Maryland Vascular Specialists are one of the leaders in artery and vein health for patients throughout Maryland. They are dedicated to the care of artery and vein disorders related to the circulatory system. One of their specialists discusses what procedures they have and who would benefit from the care.
MARYLAND STATE
Maryland Police Step Up Presence Around Local Schools

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Students and parents will likely notice a heavier police presence at Maryland schools this week, a measure that comes in response to Tuesday’s mass shooting at a Texas elementary school. The shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, a city southwest of San Antonio, killed at least 19 students and two adults before the suspected gunman was fatally shot by responding officers, authorities said. In the aftermath of Tuesday’s tragedy, law enforcement agencies across the country including here in Maryland indicated they would be stepping up their presence in schools to lend their support. The Anne Arundel County Police Department...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
Support Surges For Annapolis Family Devastated By Fire

A family of seven is seeking help after a devastating house fire left their Annapolis home uninhabitable early this month, according to a GoFundMe page launched by friends. Caitlin and Drew Hall, along with their five young children, were safe after their home became engulfed in flames on Friday, May 20. Extensive fire damage, however, left them with nearly nothing as they did not have homeowners insurance, the fundraiser says.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Troopers Identify Young Maryland Woman Killed In Tragic Delaware Accident

Delaware State Police have identified the victim who died during a fatal single-vehicle collision that occurred on May 19, 2022, in the Georgetown area as Brianna Wright, 23, of Salisbury, MD. Original Story. Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Georgetown area on...
SALISBURY, MD
Beebe Healthcare’s Miracle Mile celebrates survivors and caregivers

LEWES, Del. – Beebe Healthcare is gearing up for the 19th Annual Miracle Mile. The June 5th event coincides with National Survivorship Day. The mile long walk is virtual this year and organizers want you to do it anywhere you want. The money raised during the walk goes to...
LEWES, DE
#First Responders#Kayaking#Fish
DSP asking for help in locating wanted Md. man

DELAWARE – Delaware State Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a wanted Maryland man. Police say 49-year-old John Swigart of North East, MD, has an active felony criminal warrant out of Troop 7 for an incident that took place on May 19th. Swigart is approximately 5’11”, approximately 210 pounds, with short brown hair and hazel eyes. We’re told he may be driving a silver Infinity hatchback with unknown Maryland registration plates.
NORTH EAST, MD
Local artist releases new song dedicated to Maryland

47ABC – Jimmy Charles, a Maryland native, joined the Good Morning Delmarva team telling us about his latest single “It’s a Maryland thing, you wouldn’t understand.”. You can listen to Jimmy’s new single here: jimmycharles.hearnow.com. Jimmy is also headlining the Jellyfish Festival happening on June...
OCEAN CITY, MD
Maryland Coastal Bays Program Seeking Volunteers for Annual Terrapin Turtle Count

The Maryland Coastal Bays Program is seeking volunteers to participate in the Annual Diamondback Terrapin count beginning May 31 through June 11. The surveys take place in the Coastal Bays including brackish-water creeks throughout the designated week. Counts take place both on water and on land. From motorboats, kayaks, and SUPs, all are encouraged to participate.
MARYLAND STATE
Public Safety
Law Enforcement
Police ID Salisbury Woman Killed in Georgetown Crash

GEORGETOWN, Del.- Delaware State Police have released the name of a 23-year-old Salisbury, Md., woman who died last week in a Georgetown crash. Troopers identified the victim as Brianna Wright. Police said that shortly before 6 p.m. Thursday, May 19, a 2015 Honda Civic was traveling southbound on East Trap...
GEORGETOWN, DE
Baltimore Firefighters Ask For Help Fighting Fire In South Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore firefighters are trying to extinguish a house fire in South Baltimore, according to the local firefighters union. The fire started in the 2200 block of Cedley Street in Baltimore’s Westport neighborhood on Tuesday, union officials said in a social media post. Firefighters have asked for additional assistance with battling the flames, according to authorities. 🔥WORKING DWELLING FIRE🔥2200 blk Cedley St 21230#Westport @Westport21230@PhyliciaPorter_#BMORESBravest on scene with fire showing from the rear of a 2 story row home. Additional units have been requested.@RichLangford734 @officers964 @PrezFannon964 @lrhesq pic.twitter.com/EGtjSCUORM — Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 (@BCFDL734) May 25, 2022
BALTIMORE, MD
Police: Dover residential burglary under investigation

DOVER, Del. – Dover Police are investigating a residential burglary that happened on Wednesday. We’re told that sometime between 9 a.m. and 8 p.m., an unknown suspect broke into a residence in the 200 block of Green Blade Drive through an unlocked window. Once inside, the suspect reportedly stole various small items before fleeing. The resident was not home at the time of the incident.
DOVER, DE
SoDel Cares donates to Joshua M. Freeman Foundation

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. – SoDel Cares recently donated $10,000 to the Joshua M. Freeman Foundation, which operates the Freeman Arts Pavilion near Fenwick Island. SoDel Cares Presidents says the Freeman Arts Pavilion is an exciting growth phase that will bring more live performances to Sussex County. The Freeman Foundation also introduces the arts to K-12 students.
FENWICK ISLAND, DE
Camp For Seriously Ill Children To Build Second Location On Maryland’s Eastern Shore

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A well-known camp for sick children and their families will build its second location on Maryland’s Eastern Shore. Paul Newman’s Hole in the Wall Gang Camp announced plans Tuesday to open its second location in Queenstown, Md. at the Aspen Institute’s former 166-acre Wye River Conference Center. The Aspen Institute, a nonprofit for humanistic studies, is donating a majority of the property to Hole in the Wall. The property was gifted to the institute in 1988, so the organization is paying it forward. “Since 1979, the Wye River campus has played an important role in the Aspen Institute’s history. This...
QUEENSTOWN, MD
Bishopville crash injures two adults, 5-month-old

BISHOPVILLE, Md. – Maryland State Police are investigating a three-car crash that injured three in Worcester County Wednesday morning. At around 6:45 a.m., troopers responded to a reported crash at Route 113 and Bishopville Road. On arrival, troopers found the crash involving two pickup trucks and a Honda Accord. Preliminary investigation has indicated that the driver of a Toyota Tundra, identified as 41-year-old Jorge Veliz Ich, was driving southbound on Route 113 and was trying to turn onto Bishopville Road when he collided with the Honda Accord, driven by 41-year-old Ebony Morris. The Tundra then continued into an F-150, driven, by 56-year–old Roger Reed.
BISHOPVILLE, MD
Two charged in Salisbury drug investigation

SALISBURY, Md. – Two Salisbury women have been charged following a drug investigation. The Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office says it began an investigation into Jaime Whyte selling controlled dangerous substances from her residence in the 6800 block of Zion Church Road. It was determined that when her boyfriend became incarcerated in late April for firearm and CDS offenses, she began selling drugs.
SALISBURY, MD

