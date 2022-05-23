Vegas sets Alabama win total for 2022 college football season

Once again, Alabama comes into the season as the consensus favorites to make and win the College Football Playoff, at least according to odds makers.

Vegas Insider has released its win total projections for the major teams this season, setting the Crimson Tide over/under at 10.5 wins this fall.

That's tied with three other teams for the best mark in the nation, along with Ohio State, Georgia, and Clemson, rounding out the favorite schools to make the College Football Playoff this season, according to most books.

Alabama is reigning SEC champion, but lost to Georgia in last season's national championship game.

Now, the Crimson Tide come into the 2022 season with Bryce Young returning at quarterback to defend his Heisman Trophy, and up to eight returning starters on defense, including linebacker Will Anderson, arguably the single-best player in the nation.

Alabama was also successful in the transfer portal this offseason, signing a few high-quality players, including cornerback Eli Ricks, wide receivers Jermaine Burton and Tyler Harrell, and running back Jahmyr Gibbs.

