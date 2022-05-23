Almost 100 roosters seized from Cherokee County cockfighting ring

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — Nearly 100 rosters were seized from a Cherokee County cockfighting ring on Saturday night.

Deputies responded to reports of suspicious activity on CR 2638 and upon arrival officials reportedly located evidence indicating that a cockfighting derby had taken place and approximately 50 people were identified.

According to officials 2 trucks, 9 trailers and 97 roosters were seized.

The case remains under investigation with arrest warrants pending for land owners and individuals who were involved.

