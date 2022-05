Rep. David Gomberg, the Newport News-Times (“Charges to be dismissed in July 4 rioting case,” May 18) and Otis resident Ken Sund (“Lincoln County goes lenient on Russian thugs,” News-Times letter, May 25) all have raised questions about why Lincoln County let a bunch of goons from Clack County, Wash. (and the former Soviet Union) off the hook for rioting on a Lincoln City beach and terrorizing a Black family with racist slurs and Nazi salutes July 4, 2020.

LINCOLN COUNTY, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO