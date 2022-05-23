ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

WWE Live Results 5.22.22: Cody Rhodes Faces Seth Rollins, More

By Jeremy Thomas
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWWE held one of its Sunday Stunner live events on Sunday evening featuring Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins and more. You can see the results from the Fort Wayne, Indiana show below per...

Scott Steiner Says He Would ‘Kill’ Ric Flair In A Last Match

Scott Steiner hasn’t resolved his longstanding issues with Ric Flair, and says he’d “kill” Flair if he was the Nature Boy’s opponent in his upcoming final match. As you likely know, Flair is returning to the ring for a “Last Stand” at Starrcast V. During a recent online signing with Highspots Superstore, Scott Steiner was asked about the idea that he could be Flair’s opponent and let’s just say it didn’t sound like a good idea.
Fort Wayne, IN
Indiana State
Indiana Sports
Otis, IN
WWE Announces Two Matches For Tonight’s NXT

WWE has announced two new matches for Tonight’s NXT 2.0. NXT announced that Elektra Lopez vs. Alba Fyre and Ikemen Jiro vs. Von Wagner have been added to the May 24 episode on USA Network. Check out the official WWE announcement and updated card below:. * Bron Breakker vs....
Leighty’s WWE Main Event Review: 05.26.22

Commander Azeez (w/ Apollo Crews) vs. Akira Tozawa. -Tozawa lands a punch but hurts his hand. He climbs on the back of Azeez but gets shrugged off. A few dropkicks have no effect. He opts to head up top but gets caught and tossed off across the ring. Azeez works the back and then hits a belly to back suplex for two. Azeez works a submission for a bit and then tries a slam, but Tozawa squirms out. He dropkicks the knees to get Azeez to his knees. He lands some strikes and hits a head kick for one as Azeez kicks out with ease. Missile dropkick next and back to the strikes as he tries to chop Azeez down. Chokeslam is countered by Tozawa into a rana for two as the crowd was buying that fall. Azeez has had enough and finishes with the swinging Rock Bottom for the pin at 4:22.
Various News: Note on Opening Match for Tonight’s Impact Wrestling, The Bella Twins Attend The Gracies Gala, Vox Examines Masculine Gender Norms Through WWE

– PWInsider reports that the match between Trey Miguel and Alex Shelley will kick off tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV. – WWE Hall of Famers The Bella Twins attended The Gracies Gala last night and celebrated the work of women in the entertainment industry. Stephanie McMahon also received the Gracie Award for Best Online Sports Producer for the documentary, HEAVEN. You can see a photo of the Bella Twins at the event below:
Bobby Lashley
Bianca Belair
Liv Morgan
Seth Rollins
Chad Gable
Becky Lynch
Cody Rhodes
Rhea Ripley
Alexa Bliss
Jake Roberts Addresses Comments on Health of Ricky Steamboat, Says He Didn’t Check the Source First

– As previously reported, WWE Hall of Famer Jake Roberts said last month on the DDP Snake Pit Podcast that fellow WWE Hall of Famer Ricky Steamboat was dealing with some sort of health issues. Steamboat later brought up the topic during a virtual signing for Highspots this month and assured fans his health was doing fine at the moment. Roberts clarified his comments regarding Steamboat’s health on the latest edition of the DDP Snake Pit podcast. Below are some highlights of Roberts addressing his past comments (via WrestlingInc.com):
Ricky Starks Says He Still Goes To Cody Rhodes For Advice

In an interview with Busted Open Radio (via Fightful), Ricky Starks said that even though Cody Rhodes is no longer in AEW, he still goes to the WWE star for advice. Here are highlights:. On going to Cody Rhodes for advice: “It’s gonna be Cody. I have people I’m able...
Matt Hardy Says Vince McMahon Wanted Him To Do Promos From Planetarium

Vince McMahon was initially fixated on the idea of Matt Hardy doing his Broken Universe character from a planetarium, according to Hardy himself. Hardy recently talked about bringing his Broken Matt character to WWE, where it became Woken Matt, on the latest episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy. You can check out some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:
PROGRESS Wrestling Partnering With EVE: Riot Grrls of Wrestling

– PROGRESS WRestling has announced a partnership with EVE: Riot Grrls of Wrestling for its Strong Style 16 weekend. The day after PROGRESS presents the Super Strong Style 16 tournament, EVE will present God Save the Wrestle Queens. You can read the full announcement below:. PROGRESS Wrestling are delighted to...
Spoilers For Next Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation

AEW taped a couple of matches before tonight’s Dynamite to air on next week’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below, per F4W Online:. * Konosuke Takeshita defeated Ryan Nemeth. * Mercedes Martinez defeated Mazzerati.
Kellie Morga on Her Recent WWE Release, What’s Next for Her

– Former WWE talent Mila Malani, aka Kellie Morga, spoke to Table Talk on her WWE release. Morga was previously signed by WWE after attending their Las Vegas tryouts in 2021. However, she never made it to TV. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):. Kellie Morga on her WWE release:...
Wardlow Says He Owes MJF At Least 10 Powerbombs, Reveals Goals For Rest Of 2022

Wardlow is feeling the pain due to his feud with MJF, but he plans to pay his rival back with a double digit’s worth of powerbombs. The AEW star spoke with Bleacher Report for a new interview ahead of his steel cage match with Shawn Spears on tonight’s AEW Dynamite, which he must win if he wants to face MJF at Double or Nothing. You can check out some highlights below:
Four Matches Set For Next Week’s Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling has announced four matches for next week’s episode. The company announced the following bouts for next Thursday’s show, which airs on AXS TV as the company continues on its road to Slammiversary:. * Moose & Steve Maclin vs. W. Morrissey & PCO. * Savannah Evans vs....
Updated Card For Impact Slammiversary

Impact has an updated lineup for Slammiversary following this week’s Impact Wrestling. You can see the updated lineup below for the show, which takes place on June 19th and airs live on PPV:. * Impact World Championship Match: Josh Alexander vs. Eric Young. * Impact Knockouts Championship Queen of...
Lana Says She’s Become a ‘Crypto Millionaire’

– Former WWE Superstar CJ Perry, aka Lana, noted on Twitter today that she’s now a real estate mogul and a crypto millionaire. You can read her comments that she tweeted below:. “Gratitude has turned me into a real estate mogul, owning 15 properties and becoming a crypto millionaire....
