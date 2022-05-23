ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

White Sox take first game of doubleheader against Yankees

By CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qJYUQ_0fmwOPCh00

NEW YORK (AP) -- Johnny Cueto pitched six more scoreless innings, AJ Pollock hit a tiebreaking home run off Aroldis Chapman in the ninth and the Chicago White Sox beat the New York Yankees 3-1 on a calm Sunday in the first game of a doubleheader.

There didn't appear to be any carryover of the anger and tension at Yankee Stadium from the previous afternoon. On Saturday, the benches cleared and Yankees slugger Josh Donaldson, who is white, acknowledged calling Chicago star Tim Anderson, who is Black, "Jackie" -- a reference to pioneering baseball icon Jackie Robinson that elicited criticism from both managers.

Anderson didn't play in the opener. Manager Tony La Russa said he wanted the star shortstop to play only one game.

Pollock hit a leadoff homer against Chapman (0-2), who also gave up an RBI double to Adam Engel. Chapman has given up at least one run in each of his last five appearances.

Afterward, Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Chapman -- who was visited at the mound by Boone and a trainer after a walked to Andrew Vaughn set up Engel's hit -- has been dealing with an Achilles issue.

"He was getting some treatment on his Achilles," Boone said. "I just felt like when he was moving around, he wasn't moving around great out there. He wanted the ball."

Yasmani Grandal, whose exchange of words with Donaldson on Saturday led to the benches emptying, hit an RBI single in the fourth.

Liam Hendriks, who used an expletive earlier Sunday to describe how he didn't believe Donaldson's explanation that he made the "Jackie" reference as part of an inside joke with Anderson, struck out two in a perfect ninth to preserve the win for Kendall Graveman (1-1).

Hendriks pumped his fist and yelled loud enough to be heard three levels away after whiffing Jose Trevino for the final out.
"We were after that game -- guys were after it," La Russa said. "Got dramatic at the end. Hard-earned."

Aaron Judge briefly tied the game for the Yankees by homering off Graveman with one out in the eighth.

Anderson was originally penciled in as the leadoff batter before La Russa scratched him, citing a desire to save him for the cooler nightcap. The temperature at Sunday's first pitch was 90 degrees.

Donaldson, starting at third base and batting fifth, was 0 for 4 but came within a few feet of a much bigger day. With two on and two outs in the first, Donaldson lined out to third base, where Yoan Moncada -- inserted into the lineup in place of Anderson -- saved a run by snaring the ball at his shoetops. In the fourth, Donaldson flied out to the wall in left field.

With two on and one out in the eighth, he flew out to the track in right-center. Grandal went out to talk to Graveman as Donaldson approached the batter's box. Donaldson stepped back out of the box as Grandal returned to the plate.

La Russa said Donaldson's comment was "racist" following Saturday's game, a 7-5 Yankees win. New York manager Aaron Boone said Sunday he believed Donaldson didn't mean any harm with his words, but thought using such a term was ".somewhere he should not be going."

Judge's 15th home run cost Cueto a chance at the win. The resurgent 36-year-old righty allowed six hits, walked two and struck out five in his second major league outing of the season.

After going 7-7 with San Francisco last season, he was let go. The White Sox gave him a chance and started him out in the minors before calling him up from Triple-A Charlotte last Monday.

In his debut for the White Sox, he threw six shutout innings of two-hit ball at Kansas City. This is the first time in his 15-year career he's opened a season with back-to-back scoreless outings of six innings or longer.

"He's been awesome for us -- works fast, he has all sorts of pitches to get them off-balance, shimmy shake," Pollock said, referring to Cueto's ever-changing delivery. "It's awesome to play behind him. It's great having him out there in the first game of a doubleheader."

Yankees starter Jameson Taillon allowed one run on five hits and one walk with seven strikeouts in a season-high seven innings.

MONCADA'S BUNT

Moncada, who was inserted into the lineup into the leadoff spot when Anderson was scratched, recorded a bunt double for the White Sox's first hit with two outs in the third inning. The bunt skated along the third base line as Taillon and Donaldson watched, but it remained fair well beyond the bag. Moncada has just three sacrifices in his seven-year career, none since 2019.

TRAINER'S ROOM

White Sox: LHP Aaron Bummer (right knee strain) was activated from the 15-day injured list and served as the 27th man for the doubleheader. . Cueto got dizzy in the sixth inning and received a pair of drinks -- one water, one a sports drink -- from a trainer. He spent the time between games getting hydrated. . Graveman also received a visit from the trainer after feeling fatigued in the eighth but was able to complete the inning.


Yankees: RHP Chad Green (elbow), long one of the Yankees' top setup men, will undergo Tommy John surgery. Green was hurt while pitching against Baltimore on Thursday night. He has a 3.17 ERA, 11 saves and 494 strikeouts in 383 2/3 innings for the Yankees since 2016. . OF Joey Gallo and C Kyle Higashioka were each placed on the COVID-19 IL. Boone said neither player has tested positive but both are showing symptoms of the coronavirus. Neither player attended Saturday night's annual Welcome Home Dinner.

UP NEXT

White Sox: After an off-day Monday, RHP Dylan Cease (4-1, 3.09 ERA) is slated to start against the Boston Red Sox as the White Sox begin a five-game homestand.

Yankees: RHP Gerrit Cole (4-0, 2.89 ERA) takes the mound Monday in the opener of a three-game series against the visiting Baltimore Orioles.

Comments / 0

Related
thecomeback.com

Yankees cut 2019 third-round draft choice around allegations he stole equipment from teammates

The New York Yankees have cut 2019 third-round draft choice Jake Sanford, reportedly for stealing equipment from teammates and scamming baseball fans. As per NJ.com’s Brendan Kuty, Sanford (seen above during a March interview with WNKY’s Maxwell Trink) allegedly was caught stealing baseball equipment from teammates and trying to sell that equipment online. Sanford repeatedly hounded teammates for their equipment to sell online, while occasionally swiping it from their lockers, a person with knowledge of the situation told Kuty. He spent last season with the low-A Tampa Tarpons and high-A Hudson Valley Renegades, then was assigned to the team’s Florida Complex League FCL Yankees affiliate this year. But he was cut last Thursday.
MLB
Yardbarker

Yankees Trade Rumors: The perfect outfielder to target at the deadline

The New York Yankees need an offensive upgrade at multiple positions. The outfield contains two massive liabilities — Joey Gallo and Aaron Hicks. Both left field and centerfield have struggled on the offensive side. Joey Gallo has been the primary starter in left, with the position hosting a .182 batting average with six homers and 10 RBIs in total. Gallo himself is hitting .176 with five homers and seven RBIs, hosting a 37.8% strikeout rate.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

DJ LeMahieu’s news to sadden Yankees fans amid Aroldis Chapman injury

The New York Yankees have yet another injury, as infielder D.J. LeMahieu will miss Tuesday’s game due to left wrist discomfort. The injury news comes right after Aroldis Chapman was placed on the Injured List with an Achilles injury. With a 29-13 start to the season, the Yankees possess the best record in baseball. Now, manager Aaron Boone is tasked with his first major road bump on the season. In addition to Chapman’s injury, Covid-19 has made its run through the team, as Joey Gallo, Kyle Higashioka, and Josh Donaldson have all missed time. Chad Green was recently placed on the IL as well.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Homer, NY
City
Homer, IL
New York City, NY
Sports
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Chicago, IL
Sports
thecomeback.com

Stephen A. Smith: We can’t dilute real racism

New York Yankees third baseman Josh Donaldson has been accused of making “racist” comments to Chicago White Sox outfielder Tim Anderson. But according to ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith, the term “racist” can’t be thrown around lightly. During Saturday’s Yankees-White Sox game, Donaldson, who is...
CHICAGO, IL
96.9 WOUR

Ten New York Yankees’ Players Who Were Arrested, and Why

Even the most high-profile, well-known athletes share one common trait with the rest of us: they're human beings, too. To err is human. Making mistakes is just part of the game for all of us, and just because you're on the field every day during the summer, doesn't mean you're immune to making mistakes. When your mistake goes over the line, however, you've broken the law, and a handful of former New York Yankees' players have found themselves in hot water over the years.
MLB
theScore

MLB suspends Trevor Bauer for 2 years

Major League Baseball announced Friday that Los Angeles Dodgers right-hander Trevor Bauer has been given a two-year suspension for violating the league's joint domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy. Bauer was the focus of a Pasadena Police Department investigation after being accused of sexual assault by a woman...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Yadier Molina Is Out For A Unique Reason

As the injuries pile up for the St. Louis Cardinals, another problem popped up yesterday. Yadier Molina, who has started hitting again and even made his pitching debut on Sunday, has been placed on the bereavement list. Luckily, he isn’t going to be away for very long and could return...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Boone
Person
Liam Hendriks
Person
Josh Donaldson
Person
Adam Engel
Person
Kyle Higashioka
Person
Yoan Moncada
Person
Aroldis Chapman
Person
Johnny Cueto
Person
Jackie Robinson
Person
Jameson Taillon
Person
Kendall Graveman
Person
Yasmani Grandal
Person
Homer
The Spun

Mets, Guardians Have Agreed To Outfielder Trade

The New York Mets acquired outfielder Daniel Johnson from the Cleveland Guardians on Wednesday. According to Newsday's Tim Healey, the Mets will send the 26-year-old to their Triple-A affiliate in Syracuse after acquiring him for cash considerations. Johnson is a career .202/.245/.337 hitter through 94 career MLB plate appearances, most...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankees#Game One#Doubleheader#Boston Red Sox#Ap#The Chicago White Sox#The New York Yankees 3 1
CBS Chicago

White Sox lose to Red Sox by more than double the score

CHICAGO (AP) — Trevor Story kept up his hot hitting with a three-run homer and four RBIs, and the Boston Red Sox beat the White Sox 16-7 Thursday night to take two of three from Chicago.Story has seven homers and 21 RBIs in his last seven games, raising his season totals to nine homers and 32 RBIs.Alex Verdugo had pair of doubles among four hitsfor Boston, which outscored Chicago 33-13 in the series. The Red Sox opened with a 16-3 win and followed with a 3-1 loss.Kevin Plawecki pinch hit for Story in the ninth and hit a two-run homer...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
Yardbarker

Trea Turner Adds Fuel to the Juan Soto-to-LA Fire

Anytime there's a whisper of a rumor that a superstar might be able to be had, the Dodgers are always linked to the player. This week, anonymous MLB team executives stated that the Nationals could be "motivated" and "compelled" to trade Soto this summer. The report by ESPN's Buster Olney...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Chicago

White Sox get clobbered by Red Sox for fourth loss in seven games

CHICAGO (AP) —CHICAGO (AP) — Trevor Story and Christian Vazquez each hit a three-run home run and drove in four runs as the Boston Red Sox set season highs in runs and hits in a 16-3 win over the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday night.Story's homer off Dylan Cease capped a four-run first inning. Vazquez hit a three-run shot off Matt Foster to highlight a six-run sixth. Kike Hernandez hit Cease's first pitch for a homer, and Rafael Devers led off the fourth with a homer off Jose Ruiz as the Red Sox extended their winning streak to six games.The...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
77K+
Followers
25K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy