Dawson County, NE

Nebraska State Patrol Being Sued by Two Iowa Men

huskeradio.com
 5 days ago

Two Iowa men have sued the Nebraska State Patrol, claiming they were wrongfully arrested and had false information released about their arrests. Paul Shimer and Cody Hagle, both of Iowa, filed the lawsuit Monday in Dawson Couny District Court. According to the lawsuit, Shimer was a truck driver who had a...

www.huskeradio.com

huskeradio.com

Mortal But Unconquerable: Memorializing Our Fallen Heroes By Governor Pete Ricketts

On Memorial Day, we honor men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice in military service to our nation. Time and again throughout our Republic’s history, courageous Americans have ventured into harm’s way to protect the freedoms we hold dear. The liberties we enjoy wouldn’t be possible without their heroism. A brief survey of history reminds us that freedom is rare and fragile. It’s not the norm throughout the centuries. When freedom is established, it’s often upheld at great cost through the selfless service of devoted patriots. Our Republic has endured for nearly two-and-a-half centuries due to the blood, sweat, and sacrifice of our military veterans. One of the many things I love about Nebraskans is the honor we have for our fallen heroes. Our residents give generously to organize commemorative ceremonies, create parks, and build monuments to memorialize those we’ve lost in war. These tributes preserve the stories of Nebraskans’ heroic patriotism for future generations.
NEBRASKA STATE
huskeradio.com

12 Troopers Honored for DUI Enforcement, Education

A dozen Nebraska State Troopers have been recognized for their efforts to keep Nebraska roads safe through impaired driving enforcement and education. Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) presented Hero Awards to the 12 troopers, as well as officers, deputies, and advocates from several other agencies and organizations around the state. The annual MADD Heroes Award ceremony was held Tuesday at Wilderness Ridge in Lincoln. MADD honors law enforcement and public safety advocates for their work to keep drunk or drugged drivers off Nebraska roadways. “Enforcement and education are two keys to keeping Nebraska roads safe for all,” said Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “We’re tremendously proud of our troopers and our public safety partners for their efforts to combat impaired driving. MADD is a fantastic partner in that mission, and we salute their work across the state to highlight the critical importance of always having a sober driver.”
LINCOLN, NE
huskeradio.com

Troopers On Patrol for Impaired Drivers over Memorial Day Weekend

Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol will be working overtime across the state during Memorial Day weekend. The annual Click It or Ticket initiative continues until Sunday, June 5. “Memorial Day marks the start of the summer travel season for many across the country,” said Captain Tyler Schmidt, Commander of Troop D – based in North Platte. “As summer vacations rev up, let’s have a good start to this summer driving season with a safe Memorial Day weekend.” In addition to the Click It or Ticket effort, troopers will also be taking part in localized enforcement operations focused on impaired driving. Troopers in Troop D, based in North Platte, will be performing high-visibility and saturation patrols. This effort is made possible thanks in part to a grant for $10,030 from the Nebraska Department of Transportation – Highway Safety Office. All motorists are encouraged to follow traffic safety laws, avoid distractions, wear your seat belt, and always drive sober. Any motorist in need of assistance can call the NSP Highway Helpline at *55 or 800-525-5555.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
huskeradio.com

Healthy and Safe Swimming Week

Swimming and other water activities are a fun part of summer in Nebraska. From May 23 to May 29, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) recognizes Healthy and Safe Swimming Week. The week aims to give Nebraskans the information they need to maximize the health benefits of swimming and other water-based activities while minimizing the risk of illness and injury. Contaminated water can make people sick if swallowed and should be avoided. Although chlorine kills most germs, the germ Cryptosporidium (or crypto) can survive in treated water for more than 7 days. To avoid contamination, it is advised to stay out of the water when sick with diarrhea, shower before getting in the water, and take children on bathroom breaks every hour. Additionally, the CDC recommends drying ears thoroughly with a towel when getting out of the water.
NEBRASKA STATE
huskeradio.com

Flags to Fly at Half-Staff in Honor and Remembrance of the Victims in Uvalde, TX

Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts, in accordance with a proclamation from the White House, announced that all U.S. and Nebraska flags are to be flown at half-staff immediately in honor and remembrance of the victims of the horrific tragedy in Uvalde, TX. Flags will be flown at half-staff beginning immediately until sunset on May 28, 2022.
UVALDE, TX
huskeradio.com

Developers Plan $390 Million Wind Farm In South-Central ND

Developers want to build a $390 million wind farm in south-central North Dakota. The state Public Service Commission has scheduled a hearing in late June for Badger Wind, a project under development by Orsted Onshore North America. The company is proposing a 74-turbine farm west of Wishek. It would have a generating capacity of 250 megawatts which is comparable to powering 70,000 homes, the Bismarck Tribune reported. Orsted Onshore plans to start construction in September if it receives the necessary permits. The project would be completed late in 2023. Badger was still looking for an entity to purchase the wind farm’s output when it filed its application with the PSC in February.
INDUSTRY

