State School Board Got An Earful Earlier This Month in North Platte

Juliana Ortiz, of North Platte, will play for the North Platte Community College Softball Team beginning this fall. She will serve as an outfielder for the Knights. “I chose NPCC because I love the size of the school and community,” Ortiz said. “This town is where I learned to play the sport I love, and I’m excited to play for the college and the community.” Ortiz previously played for the North Platte Bulldogs Softball Team under Jeff Barner and for the McCook Prodigy club team coached by John Johnson. Ortiz helped the Bulldogs receive Class A state runner-up honors in 2020. She also lettered in three sports, was an academic award winner and was a member of the National Honor Society during her time at North Platte High School. She’s considering a major in criminal justice at NPCC. “Ortiz will bring speed on both sides of the field for us,” said NPCC Head Women’s Softball Coach Janelle Higgins. “We love that she is a multi-sport athlete, and her commitment to being the best she can be on and off the field.” Ortiz is the daughter of Christopher and Rachel Ortiz, of North Platte.

NORTH PLATTE, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO