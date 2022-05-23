ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Platte, NE

State School Board Got An Earful Earlier This Month in North Platte

huskeradio.com
 5 days ago

It is hardly the time for educators to be self-congratulatory, a candidate for governor told the Nebraska State School Board at a May 6 meeting in North Platte. “Our children are not learning,” said Theresa Thibodeau, who ran in the Republican primary and one of nearly 20 public speakers at the...

www.huskeradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
huskeradio.com

Mortal But Unconquerable: Memorializing Our Fallen Heroes By Governor Pete Ricketts

On Memorial Day, we honor men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice in military service to our nation. Time and again throughout our Republic’s history, courageous Americans have ventured into harm’s way to protect the freedoms we hold dear. The liberties we enjoy wouldn’t be possible without their heroism. A brief survey of history reminds us that freedom is rare and fragile. It’s not the norm throughout the centuries. When freedom is established, it’s often upheld at great cost through the selfless service of devoted patriots. Our Republic has endured for nearly two-and-a-half centuries due to the blood, sweat, and sacrifice of our military veterans. One of the many things I love about Nebraskans is the honor we have for our fallen heroes. Our residents give generously to organize commemorative ceremonies, create parks, and build monuments to memorialize those we’ve lost in war. These tributes preserve the stories of Nebraskans’ heroic patriotism for future generations.
NEBRASKA STATE
huskeradio.com

Great Plains Health Marks Milestone In Primary Care Center Construction With Topping Ceremony

Great Plains Health is one step closer to the opening of the Great Plains Health Primary Care Center. Leadership, physicians and staff gathered on Thursday for the building’s topping ceremony, a symbolic tradition in the construction process. The topping ceremony commemorates the last steel beam being placed atop of a construction project. The beam is painted white and those connected to the project have the opportunity to sign it, leaving an everlasting mark on the project. The beam is then hoisted to the top of the building with an evergreen tree and American flag decorating the beam. The tree represents a new beginning and continued growth. “We see the vision for this facility coming to life more and more every day,” Ivan Mitchell, CEO, says. “This topping ceremony was a powerful reminder of our commitment to serving this region and exceeding the healthcare needs of this community.” Construction of the 65,000-square-foot facility will be completed in 2023. The $30- million, two-story facility will include 53 exam rooms and be the new home of Great Plains Family Medicine, Great Plains Pediatrics and Great Plains Health Internal.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
huskeradio.com

2022 Assessment-Sales in Lincoln County

Neb. Rev. Stat. 77-1315 (2000 Cum. Supp., as amended by Neb. Laws L.B. 170 sec. 6) requires that on or before June 6, the County Assessor shall post in his or her office and, as designated by the county board, send to a newspaper of general circulation and to licensed broadcast media in the county, information regarding the measures of central tendency according to a release from the Lincoln County Courthouse. The following are the 2022 statistical measures of central tendency as determined by the Tax Equalization and Review Commission for Lincoln County, Nebraska. These statistical measures are based on the qualified sales statistical reports. The statistical studies for agricultural and horticultural class of real property are based on the unimproved agricultural sales statistical reports.
LINCOLN COUNTY, NE
huskeradio.com

Huskeradio Article: With District 47 NE State Senator Steve Erdman

Below is an article written by District 47 Nebraska State Senator Steve Erdman. District 47 encompasses a large portion of Western Nebraska, including Keith County. The Nebraska primary election is now over. This year’s primary election will likely go down in history as one of Nebraska’s nastiest primary elections ever, especially in regards to the gubernatorial race. Now that the election is over, Republican party leaders are especially facing the very difficult task of trying to unify the party before the general election comes later this fall. This will be a very difficult task considering the kinds of campaign tactics that were employed, some of the statements that were made, and the nature of the allegations that were lodged against Jim Pillen’s opponents.
NEBRASKA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kearney, NE
City
Lexington, NE
Local
Nebraska Government
City
Omaha, NE
North Platte, NE
Government
City
Amherst, NE
City
La Vista, NE
City
North Platte, NE
North Platte, NE
Education
Local
Nebraska Education
City
Culbertson, NE
State
Nebraska State
huskeradio.com

Union Pacific Coal Train Derails Near Gothenburg

Roughly 30 loaded coal cars on an eastbound Union Pacific train derailed Thursday morning in central Nebraska. The train was about two miles east of Gothenburg. It originated in Wyoming according to our colleagues from the North Platte Bulletin. The wreck occurred around 7:30 a.m. No injuries were reported, UP spokeswoman Robynn Tysver said. Cleanup started in earnest before the morning was over. All three sets of tracks were closed to traffic immediately. One set opened later in the morning. The other two tracks are expected to open sometime Friday, when the right of way is cleared and the track repaired, Tysver told the Bulletin. Gothenburg is about 30 miles east of North Platte. The Gothenburg police and the Nebraska State Patrol were notified. U.S. Highway 30, which runs parallel to the tracks, remained open. The cause of the derailment is under investigation.
GOTHENBURG, NE
huskeradio.com

Healthy and Safe Swimming Week

Swimming and other water activities are a fun part of summer in Nebraska. From May 23 to May 29, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) recognizes Healthy and Safe Swimming Week. The week aims to give Nebraskans the information they need to maximize the health benefits of swimming and other water-based activities while minimizing the risk of illness and injury. Contaminated water can make people sick if swallowed and should be avoided. Although chlorine kills most germs, the germ Cryptosporidium (or crypto) can survive in treated water for more than 7 days. To avoid contamination, it is advised to stay out of the water when sick with diarrhea, shower before getting in the water, and take children on bathroom breaks every hour. Additionally, the CDC recommends drying ears thoroughly with a towel when getting out of the water.
NEBRASKA STATE
huskeradio.com

Troopers On Patrol for Impaired Drivers over Memorial Day Weekend

Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol will be working overtime across the state during Memorial Day weekend. The annual Click It or Ticket initiative continues until Sunday, June 5. “Memorial Day marks the start of the summer travel season for many across the country,” said Captain Tyler Schmidt, Commander of Troop D – based in North Platte. “As summer vacations rev up, let’s have a good start to this summer driving season with a safe Memorial Day weekend.” In addition to the Click It or Ticket effort, troopers will also be taking part in localized enforcement operations focused on impaired driving. Troopers in Troop D, based in North Platte, will be performing high-visibility and saturation patrols. This effort is made possible thanks in part to a grant for $10,030 from the Nebraska Department of Transportation – Highway Safety Office. All motorists are encouraged to follow traffic safety laws, avoid distractions, wear your seat belt, and always drive sober. Any motorist in need of assistance can call the NSP Highway Helpline at *55 or 800-525-5555.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
huskeradio.com

Interview: Grape and Sizzle Returns to North Platte

Grape and Sizzle returns to North Platte June 3rd. Thursday morning on KODY’s Mugs in the Morning with Tristen Winder Jan and John Hales discussed this years event, which will benefit North Platte Pickle Ball and the Bridge of Hope. Barb Baldridge with North Platte Pickleball also stopped by the studio as did Jennifer Calvin the Director of the Bridge of Hope.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robin Stevens
Person
Theresa Thibodeau
huskeradio.com

North Platte High School Grad Joins NPCC Softball

Juliana Ortiz, of North Platte, will play for the North Platte Community College Softball Team beginning this fall. She will serve as an outfielder for the Knights. “I chose NPCC because I love the size of the school and community,” Ortiz said. “This town is where I learned to play the sport I love, and I’m excited to play for the college and the community.” Ortiz previously played for the North Platte Bulldogs Softball Team under Jeff Barner and for the McCook Prodigy club team coached by John Johnson. Ortiz helped the Bulldogs receive Class A state runner-up honors in 2020. She also lettered in three sports, was an academic award winner and was a member of the National Honor Society during her time at North Platte High School. She’s considering a major in criminal justice at NPCC. “Ortiz will bring speed on both sides of the field for us,” said NPCC Head Women’s Softball Coach Janelle Higgins. “We love that she is a multi-sport athlete, and her commitment to being the best she can be on and off the field.” Ortiz is the daughter of Christopher and Rachel Ortiz, of North Platte.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
huskeradio.com

NP Police Arrest Individual for Growing Marijuana in Van on South Oak Street in North Platte

North Platte Police arrested a man Monday who was allegedly growing marijuana in his van. Police spokesman Rory Little said at 8:01 p.m. on May 23, police were informed that Aron Geiger, 49, was possibly growing marijuana inside a van according to our colleagues from the North Platte Bulletin. They contacted Geiger at a residence in the 3100 block of S. Oak and received permission to search the van in question. They found several marijuana plants, according to the police report. The officers determined they had cause to arrest Geiger and took him into custody without further trouble. He was placed in the Lincoln County jail and charged with marijuana production. The cultivation of any amount of marijuana is said to be a felony and can result in a jail sentence between 1-20 years, as well as fines, according to the “Marijuana and the Law” website.
NORTH PLATTE, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy