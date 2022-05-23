ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Huskers Shut Out Mean Green in Game One of NCAA Regionals

 5 days ago

Behind senior pitchers Olivia Ferrell and Courtney Wallace, the Nebraska softball team (41-14) picked up the win in game one of the NCAA Stillwater Regional over North Texas, 3-0 Friday night. Olivia Ferrell and Courtney Wallace combined for the shutout in the circle. Ferrell (20-6) earned the win while...

Mortal But Unconquerable: Memorializing Our Fallen Heroes By Governor Pete Ricketts

On Memorial Day, we honor men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice in military service to our nation. Time and again throughout our Republic’s history, courageous Americans have ventured into harm’s way to protect the freedoms we hold dear. The liberties we enjoy wouldn’t be possible without their heroism. A brief survey of history reminds us that freedom is rare and fragile. It’s not the norm throughout the centuries. When freedom is established, it’s often upheld at great cost through the selfless service of devoted patriots. Our Republic has endured for nearly two-and-a-half centuries due to the blood, sweat, and sacrifice of our military veterans. One of the many things I love about Nebraskans is the honor we have for our fallen heroes. Our residents give generously to organize commemorative ceremonies, create parks, and build monuments to memorialize those we’ve lost in war. These tributes preserve the stories of Nebraskans’ heroic patriotism for future generations.
NEBRASKA STATE
12 Troopers Honored for DUI Enforcement, Education

A dozen Nebraska State Troopers have been recognized for their efforts to keep Nebraska roads safe through impaired driving enforcement and education. Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) presented Hero Awards to the 12 troopers, as well as officers, deputies, and advocates from several other agencies and organizations around the state. The annual MADD Heroes Award ceremony was held Tuesday at Wilderness Ridge in Lincoln. MADD honors law enforcement and public safety advocates for their work to keep drunk or drugged drivers off Nebraska roadways. “Enforcement and education are two keys to keeping Nebraska roads safe for all,” said Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “We’re tremendously proud of our troopers and our public safety partners for their efforts to combat impaired driving. MADD is a fantastic partner in that mission, and we salute their work across the state to highlight the critical importance of always having a sober driver.”
LINCOLN, NE

