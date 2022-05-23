Huskers Shut Out Mean Green in Game One of NCAA Regionals

A dozen Nebraska State Troopers have been recognized for their efforts to keep Nebraska roads safe through impaired driving enforcement and education. Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) presented Hero Awards to the 12 troopers, as well as officers, deputies, and advocates from several other agencies and organizations around the state. The annual MADD Heroes Award ceremony was held Tuesday at Wilderness Ridge in Lincoln. MADD honors law enforcement and public safety advocates for their work to keep drunk or drugged drivers off Nebraska roadways. “Enforcement and education are two keys to keeping Nebraska roads safe for all,” said Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “We’re tremendously proud of our troopers and our public safety partners for their efforts to combat impaired driving. MADD is a fantastic partner in that mission, and we salute their work across the state to highlight the critical importance of always having a sober driver.”
