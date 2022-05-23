ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Huskers Season Ends at NCAA Regionals

 5 days ago

The Nebraska softball team saw its 2022 season come to an end Saturday, as the Huskers fell to North Texas, 3-0 in their third game of the NCAA Stillwater (Okla.) Regional. The Huskers were held to just three hits on the game by freshman Skylar Savage (15-7), who pitched the complete...

Mortal But Unconquerable: Memorializing Our Fallen Heroes By Governor Pete Ricketts

On Memorial Day, we honor men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice in military service to our nation. Time and again throughout our Republic’s history, courageous Americans have ventured into harm’s way to protect the freedoms we hold dear. The liberties we enjoy wouldn’t be possible without their heroism. A brief survey of history reminds us that freedom is rare and fragile. It’s not the norm throughout the centuries. When freedom is established, it’s often upheld at great cost through the selfless service of devoted patriots. Our Republic has endured for nearly two-and-a-half centuries due to the blood, sweat, and sacrifice of our military veterans. One of the many things I love about Nebraskans is the honor we have for our fallen heroes. Our residents give generously to organize commemorative ceremonies, create parks, and build monuments to memorialize those we’ve lost in war. These tributes preserve the stories of Nebraskans’ heroic patriotism for future generations.
